Guinea military junta allows ousted Pres Alpha Conde to travel to UAE for medical checkup

CONAKRY, Four months after his ouster by the current military junta, former-Guinean President Alpha Conde has been allowed to travel out of the country for the first time.

According to reports from the capital, Conakry, Conde left for the United Arab Emirates for medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

The military junta led by Mamady Doumbouya deposed Conde months after he had been sworn in for a controversial third term.

The military had confirmed that Conde, who had since his ouster, been under house arrest; was to be allowed to travel for medical reasons.

He was late last month moved from his place of residence to his wife’s home in Conakry.

Despite sanctions by the regional bloc, ECOWAS, the military junta has yet to agree on a clear path for the return to civilian rule. The African Union has joined ECOWAS and the UN in condemning the coup and called for a swift return to constitutional order.

