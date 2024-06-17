Gumel Re-Elected ANOCA Treasurer-General



Algiers: The Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) has re-elected Habu Gumel as its Treasurer-General. Gumel, who is also the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), secured the position unopposed during ANOCA’s General Assembly held in Algiers, Algeria.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of the NOC, announced on Sunday that Gumel will serve another four-year term in this role. Nezianya emphasized that this re-election reflects the trust and confidence ANOCA members, particularly the presidents of Olympic bodies across Africa, have in Gumel’s leadership.

In addition to Gumel, ANOCA President Moustapha Berraf of Algeria was also re-elected unopposed, underscoring the organization’s ongoing unity and stability. The General Assembly concluded with a special awards ceremony where Rena Wakama, the coach of Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, was recognized.

Wakama received the honor of being named ANOCA’s Best African Coach

for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her award was accepted on her behalf by Gumel and presented by Malam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission.