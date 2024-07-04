GWR cook-a-thon saga: Chefs Association clarifies stance on controversy

The Chefs Association of Ghana (CAG) says it has no hand in the organisation of the recent cook-a-thon event involving one Ebenezer Smith, whose outcome has generated controversy.

Chef Smith announced at a press conference on July 02, 2024, that he had set a new record with a cooking marathon, lasting 820 hours and 25 minutes, producing a certificate purportedly issued by the Guinness World Records (GWR) officials to validate his claim.

However, the GWR has denounced the claim, objecting to the authenticity of the said certificate.

The current record is held by Irishman Alan Fisher, with a time of 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.

‘We would like to clarify that Chef Smith is not currently a registered member of the Chefs Association of Ghana.

‘Therefore, his recent activities, including the record-breaking cook-a-thon attempt, were not under the Association’s mandate or supervision,’ the CAG noted in a statement signed by Isaac Sackey, the President.

The statement indicated that the attention of the

Association was drawn during the cooking marathon in February 2024.

‘At that time, we noticed a logo in his materials that closely resembled our own.

‘In the spirit of cooperation, we approached Chef Smith to discuss this and recommended that he register with our Association to align his efforts with our standards and support.’

The statement explained that, despite the leadership’s encouragement, ‘Chef Smith has not yet registered with the Association’.

‘We remain open and supportive of his potential membership and hope he will join us to benefit from our professional community,’ the statement said.

The Association, affirming its commitment to promote the positive image of the Ghanaian chef profession, said it would continue to uplift high professional standards and foster a positive environment for all chefs in the country.

‘While there have been misunderstandings regarding the presentation of a certificate at a recent press conference, we believe that such situations can be learning opportunities for

all involved.

‘We continue to support the development and recognition of Ghanaian chefs who achieve excellence in their craft,’ the statement noted.

