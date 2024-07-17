GWR: Supporters gather to cheer artist for largest drawing attempt

Supporters have gathered to cheer on Fola David, a Nigerian doctor and visual artist, as he embarks to break the Guinness World Records (GWR) for the Largest Drawing by an Individual.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the record-breaking attempt is currently underway at Onikan Stadium in Lagos.

It is scheduled to last for six days, from July 16 to July 21.

With a canvas measuring 850 square meters, David’s artwork, titled ‘Unity in Diversity’, aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Nigeria and bring the country’s diverse tribes together through art.

David will be using reusable art materials for this attempt.

He aims to surpass the current GWR holder, Ravi Soni from India, who achieved a drawing of 629.98 square meters.

Fans, family, and friends on Wednesday gathered to show their support for David as he works tirelessly to bring this monumental artwork to life.

The event has drawn a large crowd and also generating significant interest in the art world.

The Special Adviser to the G

overnor of Lagos State on Tourism, Mr Idris Aregbe, was at the venue to show support to David on his world record-breaking attempt.

A supporter, Ayomide Alabi said, ‘I’m really rooting for Fola David. I met him at a TedX event in Bells University in May 2018 and he was so gracious.

‘He inspired me to continue drawing at the time too.

‘Remember when he drew a portrait upside down? It was the coolest thing ever,’ he said.

Also, Sophia Davies said, ‘What an incredible start to the Unity in Diversity Project, Day one was a triumph, and we’re just getting started.

See also Badagry Film Festival avenue for networking, connecting industry experts – Organisers

‘Come through at the Onikan Stadium today to support Dr Fola David as he continues his record-breaking journey.’

NAN reports that David’s works have been featured in various exhibitions and galleries, and he has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to the art world.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria