Haikou Happy Shopping Carnival: A Leading IP for International Consumption in Haikou

HAIKOU, China, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — From September to November, Haikou, the capital city of China’s southernmost Hainan province, will witness a spending spree led by Haikou Happy Shopping Carnival. In 2019, Haikou Municipal Bureau of Commerce will host the Carnival, which features “ocean + fashion + e-commerce + consumption” in a bid to introduce international concepts on gourmet experience, life enjoyments and global shopping. To be specific, duty-free/online shopping, green consumption, big discounts, special cuisine and related events will fuel spending.

To boost the branding of Haikou as a fashionable shopping destination, events to be organized include the First Hainan Cross-Qiongzhou Strait Canoeing Challenge, an international cosmetic- skills show, an international food festival and night entertainments. In addition, 12 large-scale exhibitions, including the 2019 4th Hainan New Energy Cars and Electrical Vehicles Exhibition, will be held. Moreover, the Carnival will involve the participation of major commercial complexes and business streets in Haikou to meet the needs for catering, accommodation, travel, entertainment and shopping services.

Aiming at the target markets in the neighboring countries and regions covered by the Belt and Road Initiative, Haikou Happy Shopping Carnival is a key brand for promoting the reputation and visibility of Haikou in the international market. By integrating business, tourism and cultural development, the Carnival will explore consumption upgrading and contribute to the development of Hainan into an international tourism consumption center.

