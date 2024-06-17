Handball Federation Announces 2025 National Division One League in Umuahia



Abuja: The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has confirmed that the 2025 National Division One League will take place in Umuahia, Abia, from August 1 to 18. This league serves as a promotional platform for teams aspiring to reach the top-tier handball league in the country.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Secretary-General of HFN, Monica Otumala, stated that a technical meeting for officials from all teams will be conducted on August 7, with matches beginning the following day. She urged teams to begin their registration process immediately, noting that all registrations will close on the day of the technical meeting.





Otumala emphasized the importance of completing the documentary registration of players by July 31. She insisted that all definitive registrations must be submitted to the HFN before or during the technical meeting on August 7.





The National Division One League is a crucial event within the Handball Federation of Nigeria, providing an opportunity for teams to ascend to the Ardova Handball Premier League. Four teams, comprising two from each category, will earn promotion to the premier league.





The News Agency of Nigeria also reported that COAS Shooters and Soof Omo Ogiefo, the defending champions, are currently competing in the Ardova Handball Premier League.

