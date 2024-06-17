Hashimoto and Lind Clinch Titles at WTT Contender Championships in Lagos



Lagos: Honoka Hashimoto triumphed over defending champion Sreeja Akula on Saturday, capturing gold in the women’s singles final at the WTT Contender Championships held at Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the eagerly awaited women’s singles final showcased an intense battle between Japan’s Hashimoto and India’s Akula for the esteemed gold medal. The 27-year-old Hashimoto, ranked 19th globally, dominated the match with a 4-1 victory (11-7, 11-3, 11-4, 11-13, 13-11), solidifying her position as a formidable force in table tennis.





The final match was closely contested, with both athletes demonstrating exceptional skills and strategic brilliance. Hashimoto’s precise shots and smart tactics ultimately secured her victory, enhancing her reputation as a world-class table tennis player. Despite the defeat, Akula’s strong performance earned her the silver medal, reaffirming her status among the sport’s elite.





In the men’s final, Denmark’s Anders Lind emerged victorious over Croatia’s Tomislav Pucar with a 4-1 win (11-4, 13-11, 12-10, 13-11, 11-7), taking home the gold. Lind, ranked 21st in the world, is noted for his consistent performances in international competitions, including the European and World Table Tennis Championships.





South Korea’s Kim Nayeong and Ryu Hanna claimed the women’s doubles title, defeating Egypt’s Hana Goda and Dina Meshref 3-2 in a thrilling five-set match. In the men’s doubles, India’s new duo, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Akash Pal, secured victory against France’s De Nodrest and Rolland with a 3-0 win (11-9, 11-4, 11-9).





Wahid Oshodi, President of the Africa Table Tennis Federation, expressed gratitude to WTT for choosing Lagos as the host city for the third consecutive year. Oshodi praised the tournament’s growing prestige and the unique energy contributed by Lagos’ enthusiastic table tennis fans. He emphasized the significance of the event in placing Lagos on the global table tennis map and providing Nigerian players with opportunities for international exposure and career development.





Oshodi highlighted the importance of continued support from the Lagos State Government and corporate partners to sustain the championship. With a prize pool of $100,000, increased from $75,000 in the previous edition, Oshodi is optimistic that the event will attract greater investment and support for the development of table tennis across Nigeria, leading to improved infrastructure, training programs, and resources for athletes.

