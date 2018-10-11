Health Advocate from Rwanda Named as Inaugural World Thrombosis Day Ambassador of the Year

Christine Ashimwe, Founder of Rwanda Clot Awareness Network, Receives Prestigious Award for Thrombosis Advocacy Achievements

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina, Oct. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) today announced that Christine Ashimwe from Kigali, Rwanda, has been named the World Thrombosis Day 2018 Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year. This prestigious recognition highlights Ashimwe’s drive to achieve the campaign’s mission of shining a global spotlight on the condition of thrombosis. It also showcases her ability to motivate others within thrombosis advocacy programs in Rwanda and around the world through innovative approaches to raise awareness and accomplish advocacy goals.

The ISTH launched the World Thrombosis Day Ambassador of the Year program to recognize a passionate ambassador who is dedicated to building awareness about thrombosis, also known as blood clots, in his/her community, region, country, and/or globally in an effort to save lives. Ashimwe was selected following a competitive review process of more than 120 global nominations.

“We are honored to recognize Christine Ashimwe as the campaign’s first-ever Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year,” said Gary Raskob, PhD, Chair, World Thrombosis Day Steering Committee. “Christine’s personal experience as a thrombosis survivor, coupled with her passion for helping others, is integral to her role as the World Thrombosis Day 2018 Ambassador of the Year, and her dedication to helping others inspires us.”

Ashimwe is the Founder and Executive Director of the Rwanda Clot Awareness Network, an organization of 100 patients, advocates, researchers and healthcare professionals in Rwanda dedicated to increasing public awareness and education about thrombosis. Ashimwe was inspired to start the Rwanda Clot Awareness Network after personally suffering a venous thromboembolism (VTE) in 2015, followed by multiple recurring blood clots.

“I knew nothing about blood clots prior to my diagnosis, which is why I am so passionate about educating others about the risk factors, signs and symptoms of the condition,” Ashimwe said. “I am proud to serve as the World Thrombosis Day 2018 Ambassador of the Year and look forward to leveraging this platform to expand awareness and share my story to inspire and motivate others.”

In recognition of her role as the 2018 Thrombosis Ambassador of the Year, Ashimwe will serve as a panelist during the World Thrombosis Day session at the ISTH 2019 Congress in Melbourne, Australia. Additionally, the ISTH will make a donation of $5,000 USD to the Rwanda Clot Awareness Network.

About World Thrombosis Day

Launched in 2014 and held annually on 13 October, World Thrombosis Day (WTD) aims to increase public, healthcare professional and health care systems’ awareness of thrombosis and, ultimately, to reduce deaths and disabilities from thromboembolic disease through a greater awareness of its causes, risk factors, signs and symptoms, and evidence-based prevention and treatment. WTD’s mission supports the World Health Assembly’s global target of reducing premature deaths by non-communicable disease by 25 percent by 2025, as well as the WHO global action plan for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases in the 2013-2020 timeframe. Visit www.worldthrombosisday. org for more information and to get involved.

About the ISTH

Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 5,000 clinicians, researchers and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 98 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.