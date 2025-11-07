Health Minister Commissions $2.5M Worth of SRH Equipment and Medicines



Freetown: The Minister of Health, Dr. Austin Demby, has commissioned over $2.5 million worth of sexual and reproductive health (SRH) equipment and life-saving medicines, procured through the National Medical Supplies Agency (NMSA) and the Integrated Health Projects Administration Unit (IHPAU) with funding from the Government of Sierra Leone under the SRH project.

According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the consignment includes surgical and delivery sets, diagnostic and monitoring devices, sterilization and infection control tools, essential obstetric instruments, and advanced medical technologies such as anaesthetic and portable ultrasound machines. It also features more than 300,000 vials of heat-stable Carbetocin, a critical medicine used to prevent postpartum haemorrhage, along with other essential maternal health drugs.

Dr. Demby stated that the supplies would strengthen emergency obstetric care, particularly in facilities with limited cold-chain capacity. He noted that the investment forms part of his s

trategic initiative to deliver services through a revised ‘Hubs-and-Spokes’ model, linking 25 Peripheral Health Units (PHUs) to five secondary and tertiary hospitals across Bo, Bombali, Kenema, Western Area Urban, and Western Area Rural districts.

The model is designed to improve access to high-quality Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH) and Nutrition services through better infrastructure, stronger referral systems, digital health integration, and enhanced capacity building for health workers.

This initiative supports the Ministry’s goal of reducing maternal mortality to fewer than 300 deaths per 100,000 live births by the end of 2025, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its commitment to holistic, patient-centred care and called on partners and stakeholders to continue supporting efforts to strengthen reproductive, maternal, child, and adolescent health servi

ces nationwide.