Herbal physician encourages public to test, vaccinate for hepatitis



Dr. Michael Tetteh, the Head of the Herbal Unit of the Tema General Hospital, has encouraged the public to test for hepatitis, especially hepatitis B, to know their status and vaccinate against it.

Dr. Tetteh, who is an herbal physician, noted that even though there are types of the disease, hepatitis B is the most common in Ghana and has the potential to quickly kill patients who reach the serious stage.

He said testing would help people negative to take the vaccine, while those positive to be put on medication to protect their liver against damage.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in commemoration of the 2024 World Hepatitis Day, which is celebrated globally on July 28 annually to raise awareness of hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E and to encourage prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

The theme for this year’s World Hepatitis Day celebration is ‘It’s Time for Action.’

Dr. Tetteh stated that hepatitis B is an infection of the liver, caused by the hepatitis B virus, which c

an be transmitted through body fluid during sexual intercourse, mother-to-child transmission, and sharing of sharp objects such as needles, shaving sticks, and blades.

He added that during the transmission period, a patient may have contracted the virus without any symptoms, adding however that when it advanced, symptoms such as abdominal pain, weakness or fatigue, nausea, vomiting, yellow eye, and urine due to jaundice, bloating tummy, and joint pains could be experienced.

He said the best way of prevention was taking the hepatitis B vaccine, which he noted was available at the Tema General Hospital and other public health facilities, explaining that it was given in three doses of one each in the first two months and the last dose three months after the second one was taken.

He advocated safe sex and avoiding the sharing of sharp objects as other means of prevention.

The herbal physician encouraged those who tested positive to seek medical care, adding that a hepatitis B profile would be conducted on the

m to assess their situation and the best intervention to give to protect their liver from getting damaged.

He stated that there were available, approved, and researched herbal medications such as milk thistle (Silybum marianum), Phyllanthus amarus, and green tea (Camellia sinensis) that could be used to treat and manage hepatitis B, noting that such treatments could be accessed at the various herbal units at public hospitals across the country.

Source: Ghana News Agency