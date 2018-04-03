Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy

HERSHEY, Pa., April 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today announced Cocoa For Good, its holistic cocoa sustainability strategy. The comprehensive strategy addresses the most pressing issues facing cocoa-growing communities: poverty, poor nutrition, at-risk youth, and vulnerable ecosystems. Hershey seeks to bring positive change in these areas through collaborative programs, partnerships and significant investment, including a half-a-billion-dollar commitment by 2030.

“A sustainable cocoa supply depends on a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach to find solutions to the social, environmental and economic challenges facing cocoa-growing communities,” said Susanna Zhu, Chief Procurement Officer. “As a critical player in the cocoa value chain, we are committed to doing our part. The Hershey Company has been partnering with key stakeholders in the cocoa sector for more than 100 years. Under Cocoa For Good, we continue to work toward a future where there’s a long-term, sustainable cocoa supply, the natural environment is protected, and we are creating better lives for everyone. It’s good for the cocoa farmers, families, communities, chocolate consumers and the success of our business.”

Cocoa For Good focuses investments and work in four key areas: Nourishing Children, Elevating Youth, Prospering Communities and Preserving Ecosystems. Hershey’s comprehensive strategy prioritizes:

Increased family access to good nutrition . The Hershey legacy is based on the core ideal of providing opportunities for children to succeed. Healthy minds start with the right nutrition and improving access to food has a positive ripple effect – enabling children to reach their potential in school and adults to thrive in their jobs.

. The Hershey legacy is based on the core ideal of providing opportunities for children to succeed. Healthy minds start with the right nutrition and improving access to food has a positive ripple effect – enabling children to reach their potential in school and adults to thrive in their jobs. Elimination of child labor and increased youth access to education opportunities . Today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, so The Hershey Company is working with partners to equip youth in cocoa-growing regions with the skills and resources they need to build successful futures, in their local communities and beyond. Elimination of child labor, a known symptom of poverty, is a fundamental component of this ambition.

. Today’s youth will be tomorrow’s leaders, so The Hershey Company is working with partners to equip youth in cocoa-growing regions with the skills and resources they need to build successful futures, in their local communities and beyond. Elimination of child labor, a known symptom of poverty, is a fundamental component of this ambition. Increased household incomes for women and men. Growing the opportunity and means for women and men to sustain healthy livelihoods in cocoa-growing communities is essential to safeguarding the future of these communities. The Hershey Company is investing in programs to economically empower women and help all farmers support prosperous businesses.

Growing the opportunity and means for women and men to sustain healthy livelihoods in cocoa-growing communities is essential to safeguarding the future of these communities. The Hershey Company is investing in programs to economically empower women and help all farmers support prosperous businesses. Zero deforestation and increased agroforestry. Thriving cocoa communities are built on healthy ecosystems, so we’re working to protect forests and climates. Investing in innovative agroforestry methods and growing cocoa in shaded areas that are more productive are ways Hershey is working to preserve the cocoa ecosystem and protect forests.

“Cocoa is a tremendous part of the livelihoods for the people of Côte D’Ivoire and public-private partnerships are critical to improving the lives of people living in cocoa communities and protecting our precious natural resources,” said H.E. Daniel Kablan Duncan, Vice President of the Republic of Côte D’Ivoire. “We value our partnership with The Hershey Company and look forward to working together to bring about the meaningful change that this new investment will catalyze.”

Cocoa For Good is expected to impact the lives of thousands of farmers in cocoa-growing regions with a focus on West Africa where about 70 percent of the world’s cocoa is grown. Owusu Prempeh, from Kwame Adu in the New Edubiase District of Ghana, has been farming cocoa for the last five years and through collaborative initiatives from The Hershey Company, she has received training and support to increase cocoa yields year over year.

“I have sold cocoa to many companies, but I have not benefitted from them like I have with Hershey. The trainings have increased productivity on my farm, especially with the extensive pruning of my cocoa trees,” said Prempeh. “I am grateful to Hershey for the premiums they paid to us. We used part of our premium to purchase school uniforms, school bags, books and other school accessories to support school children in the community.”

From numerous programs that support the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and communities worldwide, to aligning its work to contribute to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, The Hershey Company is helping to build a more sustainable world, and the launch of Cocoa For Good is another important step on that journey.

For more information on Cocoa For Good visit our website.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company, headquartered in Hershey, Pa., is a global confectionery company known for bringing goodness to the world through its chocolate, sweets, mints and other great-tasting snacks. Hershey has approximately 18,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive more than $7.5 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey ‘s Kisses, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers. Building on its core business, Hershey is expanding its portfolio to include a broader range of delicious snacks.

At Hershey, goodness has always been about more than delicious products. For more than 120 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on giving underserved children the skills and support they need to be successful. Today, the company continues this social purpose through ‘Nourishing Minds,’ a global initiative that provides basic nutrition to help children learn and grow. From neighborhoods across the United States to the streets of Shanghai and Mumbai and villages of West Africa, our goal is to nourish one million minds by 2020.

