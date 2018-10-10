Hexagon Digitalizes and Democratizes the Census Process with Complete Census Management Solution

NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hexagon’s Geospatial division is pleased to announce the launch of its total Population and Housing Census (PHC) management and workflow solution, HxGN Smart Census .

This new solution makes each phase of the census process smarter and more manageable. HxGN Smart Census pricing is agile, taking into account a nation’s surface area, population, and Human Poverty Index (HPI) to ensure that all countries can participate in the digitalizing of their census processes.

HxGN Smart Census integrates traditional GIS functionality with a powerful workflow and workforce management tool to provide a total solution for census strategies: from pre-enumeration mapping, to digital enumeration, to post-enumeration dynamic mapping. It can be used on its own or integrated with a nation’s or organization’s existing GIS infrastructure.

The solution was developed in consultation with South African GIS experts, GeoSpace International , and has already been procured by South Africa and Botswana.

“With HxGN Smart Census, the census gets completed much faster, and the mobile application has made things much simpler for the field workers who are conducting the interviews,” said Shonisani Maranda, Senior GIS Officer at Statistics South Africa. “It also significantly increased the data quality, which allows us to achieve the UN sustainable development goals more easily.”

“Census data informs policy development, the running of public services, and the allocation of resources within a country. It is vital that all nations are able to utilize the right technology to ensure an accurate and effective census,” said Mladen Stojic, President of Hexagon’s Geospatial division. “HxGN Smart Census is capable of democratizing the collection of accurate demographic data, and transforming this information into insights to make informed decisions to shape Smart Change.”

More information about HxGN Smart Census is available at www. h exagongeospatial.com .

About Hexagon’s Geospatial Division

Hexagon’s Geospatial division helps you make sense of the dynamically changing world. Known globally as a maker of leading-edge technology, we enable our customers to easily transform their data into actionable information, shortening the lifecycle from the moment of change to action. Hexagon’s Geospatial division provides the software products and platforms to a large variety of customers through direct sales, channel partners, and Hexagon businesses.

Hexagon is a global leader in digital solutions that create Autonomous Connected Ecosystems (ACE). Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 19,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.5bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Lida Joly

Vice President of Global Marketing

lida.joly@hexagon.com

© 2018 Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. All rights reserved. Hexagon and the Hexagon logo are registered trademarks of Hexagon AB or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks or servicemarks used herein are property of their respective owners. Hexagon Geospatial believes the information in this publication is accurate as of its publication date. Such information is subject to change without notice.