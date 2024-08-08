Ho MCE advise citizens to foster community-driven development



Mr Divine Bosson, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ho, has called on citizens to initiate and execute development projects independently, rather than relying solely on the government.

Speaking at the launch of Sométutu Za on Monday, August 5, in Ho, the Volta Regional capital, on the theme: ‘Sustaining Peace and Unity of Somé for Development,’ Mr Bosson highlighted that community-driven projects tended to be more successful and sustainable.

‘If citizens come together to undertake development projects, these initiatives are often more successful and sustainable than waiting for government promises,’ he stated.

‘While the government may deliver on promises one year, they might not be able to the next because they have other commitments.’

He said basic amenities could be provided more effectively when citizens unite with a common goal and ensure proper supervision for quality delivery.

Mr Bosson also mentioned that festivals like Sométutu Za could serve as a platform to mobilize resources and foster

community-driven development.

‘Somé is one of the most successful and oldest Traditional Areas in the Ketu South and the region. The indigenes should support the chiefs in developing it,’ he said.

He also advised the community to maintain peace and unity, particularly during election periods, to ensure continuous development.

‘One of the main objectives of the festival is unity and development. Do not let any political party cause division and conflict among you,’ he urged.

The event aimed to bring together the people of Somé for common development goals and to celebrate their rich cultural heritage.

Source : Ghana News Agency