Horn of Africa – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
21 MILLION: Population in Need of Food Assistance due to Drought in the Horn of Africa
UN – September 2022
24.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia
UN – September 2022
4.1 MILLION: People Living With Daily Household Water Insecurity in Kenya
UN – September 2022
7.8 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Somalia
UN – September 2022
1.1 MILLION: Number of People Displaced Due to Drought in Somalia Since January 2021
UN – September 2022
The CHC forecasts that areas across the Horn of Africa will receive low rainfall from October to December.
Prolonged and severe drought is exacerbating food insecurity and acute malnutrition in the Horn of Africa.
Health actors declared a new cholera outbreak in Ethiopia’s Karsadula woreda,
Somali Region, on October 10.
WFP assisted 4.6 million people in Somalia in September with support from USAID/BHA and other donors.
Source: US Agency for International Development