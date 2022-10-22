Horn of Africa – Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

21 MILLION: Population in Need of Food Assistance due to Drought in the Horn of Africa

UN – September 2022

24.1 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Ethiopia

UN – September 2022

4.1 MILLION: People Living With Daily Household Water Insecurity in Kenya

UN – September 2022

7.8 MILLION: Estimated Number of People Affected by Drought in Somalia

UN – September 2022

1.1 MILLION: Number of People Displaced Due to Drought in Somalia Since January 2021

UN – September 2022

The CHC forecasts that areas across the Horn of Africa will receive low rainfall from October to December.

Prolonged and severe drought is exacerbating food insecurity and acute malnutrition in the Horn of Africa.

Health actors declared a new cholera outbreak in Ethiopia’s Karsadula woreda,

Somali Region, on October 10.

WFP assisted 4.6 million people in Somalia in September with support from USAID/BHA and other donors.

Source: US Agency for International Development