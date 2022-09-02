HTEC Group acquires Mistral Technologies to Expand its Engineering Base in Southeast Europe to Over 2,000 Professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HTEC Group (“HTEC”) (www.htecgroup.com), a global consulting, software engineering and digital product development company based in San Francisco, today announced that it has acquired Sarajevo-based Mistral Technologies. Joining forces with Mistral’s team of 300, HTEC is now the largest technology company in Bosnia and Herzegovina employing close to 600 experts in the country.

Globally, HTEC’s team has grown to over 2,000 employees, with development centers across Southeast Europe — where the company operates in six countries — with creative and consulting offices located in the Silicon Valley, London, New York, Minneapolis, Amsterdam, Stockholm and Gothenburg. By combining Silicon Valley-based design thinking with the best of SEE engineering talent in more than 20 locations, HTEC supports global clients with digital product development, from strategy and conceptualization to design and agile engineering on scale.

Mistral, the newest member of HTEC Group, was founded in Sarajevo in 2010, and has positioned itself as the employer of choice for engineering talent in Bosnia and Herzegovina, an impressive client portfolio of Fortune 500 companies.

“Building strong relationships based on trust, delivering excellence and creating additional value for our prized client partnerships has always been at the forefront of our strategy alongside providing a people centric work environment. We are perfectly aligned with HTEC Group in terms of our values and service delivery and I am confident we will soon become the most desired partner of choice globally, for the most complex engineering challenges,” commented Mersed Camdzic, Mistral co-founder and CEO.

“I am happy to say that today we acquired Mistral Technologies, one of the best technology companies in the region, clearly a market leader in Bosnia and Herzegovina, with the passion, leadership skills, engineering excellence and company values that match our own. Going forward, we will continue to bring together by far the most talented technical and creative professionals in Southeast Europe and expose them to global market opportunities,” said Aleksandar Cabrilo, HTEC co-founder and CEO.