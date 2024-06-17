Huawei Celebrates Female Tech Enthusiasts in Nigeria with ICT Training Initiative



Lagos: On March 8, International Women’s Day is celebrated globally to recognize women’s achievements across various fields. The event, themed ‘Accelerate Action’, focuses on advocating for gender equality and highlighting the challenges women face today.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, in Nigeria, women contribute significantly to nation-building across technology, economic empowerment, education, healthcare, and other vital sectors. Acknowledging this, Huawei Technology celebrated the 2025 International Women’s Day by honoring female tech enthusiasts. The event, organized in collaboration with the Office of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, was titled ‘Cultivating Talent Through ICT Training for a Prosperous Nigeria’ and highlighted the need for gender equality and inclusive growth.





Mr. Eric Chen, Huawei Nigeria Strategy Director, revealed that the company has provided ICT training to over 70,000 Nigerians since 2018, including students, ICT engineers, female entrepreneurs, and civil servants. Chen emphasized Huawei’s role in supporting the administration’s Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program through its ICT Academy, aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.





Mrs. Comfort Kabirwa, Director of Policy, Research and Strategy, Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, stressed the importance of gender equality in technology and urged women to actively engage in ICT to advance Nigeria’s digital economy. Highlighting that women make up only 26% of the global tech workforce, she called for the removal of barriers preventing women’s participation in the field.





Dr. Oyin Abiola, Huawei’s Senior Public Relations Manager, underscored the company’s efforts in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation by providing training and real-world opportunities through employment and internships. She stated that Huawei aims to inspire others to explore opportunities in ICT and remains committed to fostering an inclusive digital society.





Participants like Mrs. Elizabeth Achimugu and Olubukola Taiwo shared their positive experiences with the training, highlighting how it empowered them to leverage AI and technology in their respective fields. The event showcased Huawei’s commitment to promoting digital inclusivity and aligning with Nigeria’s technological growth strategy.





Tech analysts commend Huawei’s initiatives, including support for government programs like the 3 Million Technical Talents initiative and the National Talent Export Programme, as efforts to build a digitally inclined nation.

