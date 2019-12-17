Huawei launches its 5G Innovation & Experience Center in UK

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — A news and video report by China.org.cn on the “Huawei to launch its 5G Innovation & Experience Center in UK” in London, U.K.:

Huawei is the world’s leading provider of information and communication technology, and it is currently cooperating with several major U.K. telecom companies to roll out 5G across the U.K. On Dec. 16, London time, Huawei unveiled its 5G Innovation & Experience Center in London.

The center showcases some of the most exciting ways 5G can be used from across the U.K. and the world. Check out this latest video by Huawei to see what you can find at the center!

Huawei built this 5G innovation and experience center for not only the UK, but also global customers. Three major functions are expected from this center. Firstly, Huawei aims to bring the latest UK 5G application services and global best practices of 5G application into this center. With that, customers, governments, universities, and all industries will understand what can benefit from 5G, including people’s daily lives, vertical industries, and also start-up companies. They will understand that 5G can actually bring a lot of benefits to them.

Secondly, four major operators have already launched the 5G service in UK. More than 20 cities and towns will have 5G service available in 2019, and 90% of the UK population coverage could be achieved within next two years. Huawei will utilize this platform to cooperate with local universities and incubators, to support more and more start-up companies, to utilize 5G to optimize their operational processes to increase productivity.

Huawei will use the center to communicate with industry organizations, mainstream media, and key opinion leaders for better understanding of 5G, such as health and safety, economic values and other 5G public topics.

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=hN3788Xcb7s