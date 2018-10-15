Huawei Launches Next-Generation SD-WAN Routers, Simplifying Cloud and Network Interconnection for Enterprises

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei launched its next-generation SD-WAN routers. The next-generation SD-WAN routers use a unified platform and converge extensive branch services, including SD-WAN, routing, voice, firewall, and Wi-Fi to simplify service deployment. Leveraging the unique hardware acceleration engine, they offer 2-times better forwarding performance than the industry average. Additionally, they implement “3 intelligences” — intelligent application identification, application-based intelligent traffic steering, and intelligent acceleration — to simplify cloud and network interconnection for enterprises.

Nowadays, a growing number of enterprises are migrating their applications to third-party clouds or Software as a Service (SaaS) environments. Traffic surges on enterprise WAN networks but is transmitted inefficiently, imposing more-stringent requirements on WAN egress routers. WAN egress routers must support SD-WAN functions and converge multiple services such as routing, switching, and VPN to process services at a high speed and ensure the experience of key services.

Huawei’s next-generation SD-WAN routers include Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) and universal CPE (uCPE). They are all developed on a unified platform, thus adapting to interconnections between branches and clouds of different sizes. The uCPE models provide an open computing platform, integrate various branch service functions, such as SD-WAN, WAN Optimization Controller (WOC), voice, Wi-Fi, and security, and implement automatic service orchestration through Huawei’s cloud-based Agile Controller, greatly simplifying branch deployment and Operations and Maintenance (O&M). The next-generation SD-WAN routers use a unique hardware acceleration engine, multi-core concurrent processing mechanism, and three-level high-speed cache, offering 2-times better forwarding performance than the industry average without any performance deterioration of concurrent key services. Moreover, they implement “3 intelligences” and offer lossless experience for key services.

The next-generation SD-WAN routers are available in 16 models, including AR3600 series designed for large-sized branches and HQ/data centers; AR2600 series for small and medium-sized branches; AR1600 series for small-sized branches; and AR650 series for Small- and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), which are suitable for all-scenario interconnections between hybrid clouds, branches, and the Internet, meeting the service development requirements of enterprises over the next three to five years.

At HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, Huawei also launched its SD-WAN cloud services that leverage the next-generation SD-WAN routers in combination with Huawei’s cloud-based Agile Controller and professional Managed Service Provider (MSP) services. Huawei’s SD-WAN cloud services are suitable for interconnection scenarios of chain enterprises, multi-branch large corporations, and SMBs. These services will provide enterprise customers with interconnections that are most suitable for cloud-network convergence in the all-cloud era, enabling enterprises to intelligently connect to the cloud.

Zhu Yaming, Deputy General Manager of Huawei Enterprise Gateway Domain, said, “Huawei’s full line of next-generation SD-WAN routers are developed for simplified cloud and network interconnections. Equipped with the unique hardware acceleration engine, they offer 2-times better forwarding performance than the industry average. They also support service convergence and simplified branch interconnection, as well as on-demand VAS provisioning, application-based intelligent traffic steering, and acceleration, significantly improving the branch interconnection experience of enterprise customers.”

Huawei has been making continuous investments and innovations in the SD-WAN field. Huawei SD-WAN Solution and products have now served more than 30 customers in government, finance, large enterprise, carrier, and MSP sectors, helping them achieve businesses success. For more information, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/ solutions/business-needs/ enterprise-network/sd-wan