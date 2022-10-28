Huawei’s Wang Jinping: Expand the Experience Dividend Pattern and Lead the Era of Experience-based Network Operations

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The 14th Huawei User Group Meeting was held in Bangkok, Thailand. During the meeting, Wang Jinping, Marketing Director of Huawei NCE Optical Network Domain, delivered a speech saying that Huawei’s Premium Broadband solution can effectively help carriers to implement user experience operations, seize business growth opportunities and provide users with quality experience.

Nowadays users have high requirements for premium HBB experience, and users want a better network experience even if it comes at a higher cost.

Wang Jinping also mentioned that carriers should develop HBB services from the following three aspects:

To meet the requirements of various services and the huge potential user market, apply intelligent technologies to improve the accuracy of identifying potential users and increase the marketing success rate, thus quickly gaining market share.

Ensure the device-network-service matching, construct networks based on user experience requirements, and maximize the return on investment (ROI).

Build capabilities that help perceive user experience to improve HBB user experience and user satisfaction, thereby improving brand reputation and achieving service growth.

To help carriers realize these goals, Huawei launched the Premium Broadband solution outside China for the first time. In this solution, intelligent AEC boards are installed on OLTs to collect application KPIs such as delay and jitter in real time so that user experience can be accurately and effectively perceived. In addition, the collaboration between iMaster NCE (a management, control, and analysis system which provides the big data intelligent analysis capability) and Agile Digital Operations (ADO) helps carriers gain dividends from HBB user experience operations.

Insights into Experience Requirements, Facilitating Marketing Growth

In this solution, the potential user identification model is optimized from being single-dimensional to being multidimensional, helping carriers perceive user experience requirements. Accordingly, the marketing department can formulate marketing strategies to meet user requirements.

Device-Network-Service Matching, Facilitating Orderly Network Upgrades

In this solution, carriers can further ensure the correctness of device-network-service mapping, upgrade networks in an orderly manner, and provide basic assurance for high-quality HBB connections and optimal experience.

Minutes-level Experience Perception, Improving Passive Responses to Proactive Services

This solution integrates the upgraded perception capability, which implements minutes-level perception of poor-QoE issues. It changes the passive perception mode to the brand-new proactive experience perception and assurance mode, helping carriers to improve the user retention rate and user satisfaction.

The Premium Broadband solution has been widely commercially deployed in China. In Henan, the marketing success rate increased from 3% to 10% and the network ROI was improved by 40%. In Zhejiang, the poor-QoE rate decreased from 4.3% to 2.7% and complaints per 10,000 users decreased from 165 to 95.

According to Wang Jinping, through solution enablement and joint verification of best practices, user experience operations will truly facilitate development, further broaden business boundaries, and expand the dividend pattern.