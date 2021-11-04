Hudaco Energy Becomes the Official Distributor of Sungrow C&I and Residential Products in Southern Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, has signed an agreement with South African clean energy champion, Hudaco Energy, to distribute the Company’s commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential PV and energy storage products in the Southern African market, supporting the long-term abatement of power supply and regional sustainable development.

Solar energy is undoubtedly one of the most reliable and abundant natural resources in Southern Africa, making it one of the solar hubs in the world. Due to increasing power outages in the region causing an electricity crisis and increasing demand for continuous power, several opportunities are expected for the solar energy market.

Hudaco Energy is a proud member of the JSE listed company Hudaco Group and a value-added distributor with global providers. “The addition of Sungrow to our portfolio of world-class products adds significant impetus to our drive to energize Southern Africa and optimize for cost and reliability. We are confident that Sungrow will play a large role in ensuring that Africans are not left behind in the race to produce and utilize clean energy from the sun,” said James Shirley, Managing Director of Hudaco Energy.

“This new partnership is a significant milestone for our Southern African distribution network. With Hudaco Energy we have one of the leading PV and storage distribution companies on our side as Hudaco Energy is known for its comprehensive and competitive approach. Sungrow’s commitment to the region by partnering with Hudaco is evidence that we are dedicated to providing ‘Clean power for all’,” commented Phyllis Yang, Managing Director of Sungrow South Africa.

According to the African Solar Industry Association’s report, the C&I and residential energy landscape is booming. Since its first entry into the Southern African market four years ago, Sungrow has established a local branch in Johannesburg and has been taking a leading position in the regional market. The Company is poised to commit more to the distributed generation power supply which provides communities with the benefits of solar power and decarbonizes local economies.

About Hudaco Energy

Hudaco has been an important part of the South African business landscape for more than a century. Their mission is to develop and manage a sustainable business for the long-term benefit of all stakeholders, in both current and future generations. With the launch of Hudaco Energy, the Group has enhanced the offering to bring the high levels of trust, which our clients and partners enjoy when dealing with our other businesses, to the renewables segment. Hudaco Energy focuses on value-added distribution of premium products for Commercial, Industrial and Residential power and storage systems, through supporting our partners to supply, install and commission quality, reliable and bankable systems. Learn more about Hudaco Energy at www.hudacoenergy.co.za.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. (“Sungrow”) is the world’s most bankable inverter brand with over 182 GW installed worldwide as of June 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 24-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

