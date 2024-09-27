‘I will seek court ruling on my disqualification from 2024 election’ – Dr Nii Amu Darko



Dr Nii Amu Darko, the Independent Presidential Candidate of the African Reform Movement (ARM) has indicated of seeking court ruling on his disqualification from the December 7, 2024, general election by the Electoral Commission (EC).

He said he had met all the requirements on the nomination forms, even the last-minute request made by the EC to submit the logo of ARM and tax clearance certificate, which he claimed was not part of the conditions on the form.

Dr Nii Amu Darko made this known at a news conference at his office at Larterbiokorshie in Accra where he used the occasion to launch the manifesto of the Movement dubbed: ‘Ghana … Reimagined …: – The People’s Manifesto and the 10 Commandments.’

The EC in a letter dated September 15, 2024, and copied to Dr Nii Amu Darko with the heading: ‘Presidential Nomination Vetting Committee’s Report’ stated; ‘The Nomination Committee has detected the underlisted anomalies with your nomination forms.’

The letter indicated: ‘1. Incomplete filling of Nomination Form

s. 2. You submitted only one original copy of the Nomination Form. The others are photocopies. You are required to submit three additional original copies.’

It further stated: ‘Meanwhile the Commission is contacting your Supporters to verify the authenticity of their consent to your nomination.’

The letter concluded: ‘You are required to come for your nomination forms today, Sunday, 15th September 2024 and effect the needed corrections and re-submit by 10:00 am on Monday, 16th September 2024.’

It was signed by Benjamin Bano-Bioh, Director, Electoral Services, and copies to Chairperson, Deputy Chairman, Operations, and Deputy Chairman, Corporate Services.

Dr Nii Amu Darko said he had adhered to all the requirements of the Commission and found the disqualification strange and that ‘the EC Chair has to explain in court.’

He described the work of the EC as ‘shambolic,’ adding: ‘I will hesitate to say my disqualification was deliberate, but it was pure incompetence of the Commission.’

He assured his follower

s to remain resolute as he fights to secure a position on the ballot paper for the December 7, 2024, elections for them to vote for him to transform the governance structure of the country.

‘We need to change the bad governance of this country and that cannot be done by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but through the African Reform Movement. I am the cure of the country’s sickness,’ he said.

