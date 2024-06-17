IBB Expresses Condolences to Niger Government Following Mokwa Flood Disaster



Minna: Former Nigerian Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, has extended his condolences to the people of Mokwa and the entire Niger State in light of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area. Babangida made his remarks while receiving a delegation from the state government, led by Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, during a Salah Homage at his residence in Minna.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Babangida described the flooding incident as unfortunate and noted that it was ordained by Allah. He urged the residents of the state to continue to pray for the souls of those who had lost their lives. During the meeting, Babangida also commended the state governor for his developmental efforts and called for these initiatives to be sustained.





Deputy Governor Garba, who led the delegation, stated that their visit aimed to seek Babangida’s blessings and fatherly advice. He expressed appreciation for the former Head of State’s concern and ongoing fatherly role, emphasizing that the people of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole valued Babangida’s dedicated service to the country.

