IBFD Africa Tax Symposium comes to Arusha

AMSTERDAM, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The beautiful city of Arusha is gearing up to host the next edition of the Africa Tax Symposium. Taking place from 24 to 26 May 2023, the symposium is the leading global conference on taxation in Africa. Held at the Mount Meru Hotel, Arusha, the evergreen theme of the conference is “Trends in International Taxation – an African Perspective”.

Highlights from the technical programme include:

The Two-Pillar Solution – What No-Deal or No Critical Mass Means for Africa

Global Minimum Taxation – Implications for Africa’s tax incentives regimes

Recent Developments in Transfer Pricing in Africa

Tax Treaties – Practical issues concerning payments for services, including automated digital services

Domestic resource mobilization – Challenges and prospects

Reassessing Africa’s role in global tax policy development – The way forward.

“The Africa Tax Symposium is unique for the reach it has across the entire spectrum of the tax world,” says Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre, and Chair of the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation. “This special event brings together tax professionals from practice, industry, academia, the judiciary, and tax administration – as speakers and as delegates. In its eight years of existence, the Symposium has acquired a well-deserved reputation as a high-quality forum for discussing the main tax policy issues crucial for Africa.”

To see the full programme and speakers, visit the Symposium website at https://www.ibfd.org/events/ 8th-africa-tax-symposium-2023# sectioneventprogramme

Limited places available

As in previous symposiums, attendance is restricted to 250 persons. Sign up early to secure your seat and early-bird discount.

To register, please visit the Symposium website at https://www.ibfd.org/events/ 8th-africa-tax-symposium-2023

The Africa Tax Symposium is proudly supported by:

The African Tax Institute (University of Pretoria)

Cercle de Réflexion et d’ Échange des Dirigeants des Administrations Fiscales (CREDAF)

Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA)

International Fiscal Association, Africa Region

International Fiscal Association, Nigeria branch

International Fiscal Association, South Africa branch

University of Cape Town, UCT Tax Unit

West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF)

We are also grateful to the Tanzania Revenue Authority for their invaluable support.

An additional event!

In the lead-up to the Symposium, IBFD also will hold a Masterclass, titled “Tax Structuring in Africa – Selected Critical Issues”. This is a separate event to the Symposium.

The Masterclass will take place on 22 and 23 May 2023, also at the Mount Meru Hotel in Tanzania. To register and learn more about the Masterclass, click here https://www.ibfd.org/events/ ibfd-masterclass-tax- structuring-africa-selected- critical-issues

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisers.

