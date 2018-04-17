IBFD Africa Tax Symposium comes to Kenya

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, April 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 4th IBFD Africa Tax Symposium draws together tax professionals from industry, practice, government, civil society and the judiciary to explore important developments in international taxation affecting Africa. This year’s symposium will be held from 9-11 May at the Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa, Kenya.

In just three years, the IBFD Africa Tax Symposium has become Africa’s key tax event. An annual initiative of the autonomous think tank the IBFD Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT), the Africa Tax Symposium offers a platform for ongoing discussion about international tax developments and issues as they relate to Africa.

The key topics at this year’s symposium will include the impact of the Multilateral Instrument on bilateral tax treaties; the challenges of the digital economy in an African taxation context; transfer pricing and indirect tax challenges in Africa; and global exchange of information and tax transparency in the post-BEPS era. The symposium will be conducted in English, and simultaneous translation into French will be provided.

“Of all of the events around the world focusing on recent developments in international taxation, there are very few that explore these developments within an African taxation context, and that is what makes this event very unique,” states Belema Obuoforibo, Director of the IBFD Knowledge Centre. “The Africa Tax Symposium is one important way IBFD works to realize its goals of building tax expertise in the region by discussing well-researched opinions and exploring practical solutions that work within an African context. We are looking forward to welcoming tax professionals from throughout Africa and around the world.”

The symposium has quickly filled again, with limited places available before the closing date of 23 April. To register and learn more about the topics, speakers and programme, please visit the IBFD website.

Supported by:

AITA (Africa Industry Tax Association)

Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators

West African Tax Administration Forum

International Fiscal Association South Africa

About IBFD

IBFD is a leading international provider of cross-border tax expertise, with a long-standing history of supporting and contributing to tax research and academic activities. As an independent foundation, IBFD utilizes its global network of tax experts and its Knowledge Centre to serve Fortune 500 companies, governments, international consultancy firms and tax advisors. Headquartered in Amsterdam, IBFD has regional offices in Beijing, Washington and Kuala Lumpur. IBFD’s Library and Information Centre is widely regarded as the world’s leading research facility in the field of international and comparative taxation.

Renowned as the leading expertise portal in the field of cross-border taxation and legislation, IBFD’s powerful Tax Research Platform allows tax practitioners around the world to access a wealth of reliable and valuable content, enabling faster and more effective work.

IBFD’s complete coverage further includes courses, journals and books, and a Master’s in International Tax Law (in collaboration with the University of Amsterdam). IBFD also offers government consultancy and individual client research services.

About CSAT

The Centre for Studies in African Taxation (CSAT) is an integral part of IBFD, an independent non-profit foundation. Consequently, CSAT is fully autonomous. CSAT’s objectives are to study and provide well-researched opinions on taxation in Africa, encourage research by Africans for Africa and find practical solutions that work within an African context.

These objectives serve CSAT’s goal to improve Africa’s capacity to collect the tax revenue needed to fund development programmes, run essential services and achieve sustainable economic growth. This goal is in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2015, particularly Goal 17: “Revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development”.