IBPLC Launches 2025 Kickstart Initiative to Empower Nigerian Youth Entrepreneurs



Lagos: International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has announced the launch of its 2025 Kickstart initiative, urging young Nigerian entrepreneurs to capitalize on the opportunity to boost their contributions to the nation’s economic growth.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the initiative underscores the belief that enterprises driven by the youth will play a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s future. Dr. Peter Bamkole, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the International Breweries Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of the company, emphasized this point while making the announcement in Lagos.





The Kickstart initiative is part of IBPLC’s corporate social investment programme, aimed at identifying, training, mentoring, and funding young Nigerian entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35. It targets key growth sectors such as retail, agriculture (focusing on rice, maize, and sorghum), renewable energy, circular packaging, recycling, and other promising micro and small-scale businesses.





Dr. Bamkole highlighted the call for applications for Kickstart 2025 as a reaffirmation of the company’s long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable economic development in Nigeria. He stated, “We believe Nigeria’s economic transformation lies with its young entrepreneurs, and Kickstart continues to make a meaningful impact by reducing unemployment and promoting inclusive growth. We are looking for passionate, resilient individuals ready to grow their businesses, whether in agriculture, recycling, retail, or renewable energy. This is a chance to access the knowledge, network, and funding needed to succeed.”





Mrs. Temitope Oguntokun, Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Director at IBPLC, echoed these sentiments, stating that the programme symbolizes the company’s unwavering commitment to fostering a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria. She added that by investing in the youth’s ideas and energy, IBPLC is planting the seeds for long-term prosperity. Over the years, IBPLC has witnessed beneficiaries evolve from small startups to employers of labor, and the company is excited to welcome the next generation of changemakers in 2025.





The 2025 edition of Kickstart is structured as a comprehensive entrepreneurial journey, starting from selection to receiving startup grants. According to Oguntokun, the process begins with a competitive application and screening phase, followed by virtual training in core entrepreneurship courses in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan-Atlantic University.





Participants will then advance to an intensive business bootcamp, supported by the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN). The programme culminates in the Pitch-Fest, a pitching competition where finalists present their ideas and sustainability plans to a panel of seasoned business experts for a chance to win grant funding and ongoing support. Beyond funding, Kickstart offers mentorship opportunities and access to a vibrant alumni network, ensuring that participants have the tools, guidance, and community needed to sustain and grow their businesses.





Oguntokun noted that applicants must either be running a business, whether registered or unregistered, operational for no more than three years, or have a strong, viable business idea that aligns with the programme’s focus sectors. The program also provides opportunities for persons living with disabilities to participate.





Oguntokun revealed that Kickstart has trained over 1,700 aspiring entrepreneurs, with 425 business owners receiving seed capital and mentorship over the past decade.

