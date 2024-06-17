ICAD Urges Leaders to Dismantle Artificial Borders, Boost Trade



Abuja: The International Conference on Africa’s Democracy (ICAD) has called for the dismantling of artificial borders that separate African countries to promote economic sovereignty and shared prosperity across the continent. Mr. Chris Iyama, Team Lead of ICAD, made the call on Friday in Abuja during a pre-conference briefing ahead of ICAD 2025. He said existing borders and visa restrictions were hindering intra-African trade and interaction, which continue to limit the continent’s progress.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, ICAD was established to address the growing need for systems that reflect Africa’s unique realities, creating space for critical dialogue on governance and development challenges facing the continent. The goal is to influence policies that promote economic sovereignty and shared prosperity. Iyama emphasized the importance of meaningful dialogue around free trade and the removal of visa restrictions among African nations. He questioned why Africans face more significant challenges in obtaining visas within the continent than outsiders, urging that these issues need to be addressed.





Iyama further explained that the conference is not a rejection of global ideas but an affirmation of homegrown solutions designed to fit Africa’s needs. It aims to contribute to the greater story of human governance through public-private sector collaboration and strategies to reduce dependency, fight illicit financial flows, and leverage African wealth for the continent’s future. He described Africa as a global engine of innovation and energy, highlighting that financial sovereignty is crucial for political liberation.





Mr. Godson Nwankwo, Director of Programmes at ICAD, also spoke, stressing the necessity for African leaders to think proactively and tackle longstanding challenges. Despite Africa’s population of 1.4 billion and its vast natural resources, widespread poverty remains a significant issue. Nwankwo called for Africans to tear down the artificial borders created by mistrust, build mutual trust among states, and explore solutions that fund Africa, promote inclusive governance, and harness youth potential, particularly in the digital space.





ICAD 2025, themed ‘Afro-Democracy: Building Governance Systems That Work in Africa for Africans,’ is the inaugural edition and will be held from July 22 to 23. The event is a pan-African platform that brings together thought leaders, scholars, policymakers, civil society actors, and youths to develop homegrown solutions to the continent’s development challenges. Among the key figures expected at ICAD 2025 are Raila Odinga, former Prime Minister of Kenya; Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima; and Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

