ICPC, NAN strengthen ties against corruption

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have agreed to strengthen ties in the fight against corruption in the country.

The Managing Director of NAN, Malam Ali M. Ali, said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the ICPC in Abuja.

Ali stressed the importance of media collaboration to combat corruption through public education and awareness.

He reiterated the agency’s dedication to projecting Nigerian and African news globally, ensuring that critical issues like corruption were covered comprehensively.

‘With over 500 editorial staff, NAN is committed to reporting Nigerian news to Africa and the world,

‘This partnership with ICPC will strengthen our resolve in supporting anti-corruption initiatives,’ he said.

Ali commended the ICPC’s dedication to fighting corruption and noted the significant overlap in the roles of both organisations.

‘The media has a constitutional duty to hold the government accountable, just as the ICPC strives

to protect citizens from corruption and ensure justice.

‘Our shared commitment to public enlightenment underscores the importance of this collaboration,’ he said.

He also acknowledged the commission’s efforts over the years, stating that the ICPC has played a less dramatic but more persistent role in anti-corruption efforts, particularly in preventive measures.

‘As a media agency, we believe it is important to keep you in the loop about our activities, as we are both key players in the fight against corruption,’ he said.

He further shared NAN’s commitment to bridging communication gaps, particularly through local language reporting.

According to him, NAN has been expanding its reach to those at the grassroots level by providing news in local languages such as Hausa.

‘This is part of our strategy to make sure that all Nigerians, regardless of language barriers, are informed and engaged,’ he said.

The NAN MD highlighted the ag

ency’s international reach, with offices across African cities like Johannesburg, Abidjan and Addis Ababa, as well as in London and New York.

Ali also announced an upcoming international event on Oct. 3, which will feature key discussions on anti-corruption and Nigeria’s global image.

‘The theme of the upcoming conference is, ‘Insecurity in the Sahel (2008-2024): Dissecting Nigeria’s Challenges- Genesis, Impacts and Options.

‘It is scheduled for Oct. 3, with the former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Commission, Mohamed Ibn Chambas as lead speaker.

‘The conference is part of NAN’s efforts to expand its role beyond news dissemination to actively contributing to national discourse,’ he said.

The ICPC Secretary, Mr Clifford Oparaodu, speaking on behalf of the commission, commended NAN for its extensive coverage and contributions to the dissemination of information in Nigeria.

Oparaodu said that the role of the media was pivotal in ICPC’s preventive efforts.

‘Public enlightenment is key, and we have a department

solely dedicated to ensuring that anti-corruption education reaches every Nigerian, particularly those at the grassroots level,’ he said.

He also addressed the commission’s focus on thorough investigations and prosecutions, stressing that the ICPC ensures fairness in its processes.

‘Before a case goes to court, we make sure it is strong enough to avoid misrepresentation and bias.

‘We always call on the media to help clarify any misunderstandings and build public trust,’ he said.

The ICPC secretary pledged the commission’s support to NAN.

‘We are happy to support your event; we must work together to ensure that the public understands the steps being taken to combat corruption,’ he said.

Both leaders expressed a desire to strengthen the collaboration between NAN and ICPC.

