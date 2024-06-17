iHerb Introduces California Gold Nutrition® BEAUTY

New Products Expand iHerb’s Leading House Brand to Offer a Holistic Approach to Beauty and Self-Care

California Gold Nutrition Beauty Hair Care Collection

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — iHerb, a leading global destination for health and wellness, proudly announces the launch of California Gold Nutrition® BEAUTY , a new holistic self-care line made with premium ingredients that promote wellness from the inside out. The brand makes its debut with a targeted collection of hair multivitamins and clean, performance-driven hair care essentials designed to support strong, healthy hair.

As iHerb’s largest and most trusted house brand, California Gold Nutrition now extends its legacy into beauty, bath and personal care at a time when the beauty industry is experiencing significant growth and is projected to reach $1 trillion globally in 2025.* This new line reflects a 360-degree “beauty from within” philosophy, combining internal support through expertly formulated supplements with topical care powered by high-quality, clean ingredients.

California Gold Nutrition Men’s Hair Multivitamin

“The launch of California Gold Nutrition BEAUTY represents a major step in advancing one of iHerb’s strategic priorities to continually enhance our product selection,” said Lindsey Wiefels, SVP of Merchandising at iHerb. “This line offers a luxurious yet affordable way for consumers worldwide to embrace a personal care routine rooted in health—starting with strong, vibrant hair supported from the inside out.”

Over the coming months, the California Gold Nutrition BEAUTY line will expand to include Skin and Body collections—featuring collagen-rich serums, moisturizers, soothing balms, energizing drink powders, and more—further empowering customers to build holistic self-care routines.

Premium Multivitamins to Support Hair Health

The launch includes specialized Hair Multivitamins for Women and Men, developed in collaboration with Dr. Michael T. Murray , iHerb’s Chief Scientific Advisor. Launching at a suggested retail price of approximately $34 for 120 veggie capsules, each comprehensive formula features vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients including high-potency biotin, plus a Hair Dermal Complex with mixed tocotrienols, phytosterols, ceramides, and botanical extracts—carefully selected to nourish hair follicles.**

Women’s Hair Multivitamin – Tailored for comprehensive support, this specially-formulated multivitamin empowers women to embrace fuller, longer and healthier hair.

– Tailored for comprehensive support, this specially-formulated multivitamin empowers women to embrace fuller, longer and healthier hair. Men’s Hair Multivitamin – Offers men a plant-powered alternative made with essential vitamins and minerals to support hair vitality and growth.

“At iHerb, we understand that true beauty begins at the cellular level. With the California Gold Nutrition BEAUTY line, we’ve combined high-potency biotin with nature’s most effective botanicals to support hair health,” said Dr. Murray. “These formulas are designed to deliver positive results without compromising on safety or purity. Our goal is to empower individuals to feel confident in their natural beauty—nourished, resilient, and radiant.”

Dr. Michael Murray, a globally recognized authority on natural medicine, recently contributed an in-depth, evidence-based article to the iHerb Wellness Hub , exploring the science behind essential vitamins and supplements that support natural hair growth solutions.

Botanically-Infused Hair Care Collection

Complementing the Hair Multivitamins is a signature topical hair care collection, infused with an invigorating rosemary and mint scent for a refreshing daily ritual. Each formula is cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulfates, paraffins, mineral oils, or DEA compounds. With each item accessibly priced at $10 suggested retail price, the collection includes:

Strengthening Shampoo – Cleanses and revitalizes with biotin and nourishing coconut and babassu oils, offering a rich lather and enhanced shine.

– Cleanses and revitalizes with biotin and nourishing coconut and babassu oils, offering a rich lather and enhanced shine. Strengthening Conditioner – Deeply hydrates and smooths, leaving hair softer, stronger, and easier to manage.

– Deeply hydrates and smooths, leaving hair softer, stronger, and easier to manage. Strengthening Hair Masque – A weekly intensive treatment enriched with rosemary, sesame oil, biotin, honey, and coconut oil for deep nourishment and renewal.

– A weekly intensive treatment enriched with rosemary, sesame oil, biotin, honey, and coconut oil for deep nourishment and renewal. Strengthening Hair & Scalp Oil – A silky, fast-absorbing formula that soothes the scalp and boosts hair radiance, with refreshing notes of tea tree and mint.

For downloadable product images for use in media stories and articles, please visit https://brandfolder.com/iherb/pressassets

* According to Nielsen IQ data – https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/commentary/2025/the-global-beauty-edit-seeking-balance-for-growth-in-2025/

**These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About iHerb:

iHerb is one of the world’s leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from over 1,800 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves nearly 13 million global customers across 180 countries and 22 languages. iHerb’s sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by seven climate-controlled fulfillment centers located in the U.S. and Asia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 in beautiful Southern California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com and follow iHerb on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05ad7000-78ce-4a48-b68d-e7c7ca04e228

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e90b90-4eb0-4c9a-8cca-2e90c639b573

Contact: press@iherb.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9456236