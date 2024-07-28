I’ll scrap double-track SHS system – Mahama



Former President John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has promised to scrap the double-track system of senior high school (SHS) education if elected.

He said his government would work to improve the Free SHS Policy and ensure that students had the same scheduled period for school.

‘We do not want the situation whereby our children come home and stay for four months before going back to school,’ he said.

Former President Mahama said this during the launch of the 2024 NDC campaign in Tamale on Saturday.

He announced that the NDC, in consultation with teachers and stakeholders of education, would enforce an implementation plan that would make the Free SHS Policy better.

There would be partnerships with the private sector to build hostels on university lands for tertiary students.

Staying outside tertiary school premises exposed students to danger, thus investing in hostel facilities within the campuses would ensure their safety, he noted.

Former President Mahama promi

sed that the NDC government would improve the implementation of the National Health Insurance Scheme to make healthcare accessible and affordable.

Source: Ghana News Agency