ILO Calls for Collective Action Against Child Labour in Key Sectors

Minna: The International Labour Organisation (ILO) has urged for collaborative efforts to eradicate child labour, with a focus on cocoa farms and artisanal mining sectors. Dr. Phala Vanessa, the Country Director of the ILO Office for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, made this appeal during an event commemorating the 2025 World Day Against Child Labour in Minna.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the 2025 World Day Against Child Labour is themed, ‘Progress is Clear, But there’s More to Do: Let’s Speed Up Efforts!, End Child Labour.’ The event was sponsored by the Government of the Netherlands and executed in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Represented by Mrs. Celine Oni, National Coordinator of the Accelerating Action for the Elimination of Child Labour in Supply Chains in Africa (ACCEL Africa) Project, Vanessa highlighted child labour as a violation of children’s fundamental human rights. She emphasize

d the need to establish zero tolerance for child labour in sectors like cocoa farming and artisanal mining.

Vanessa revealed that a recent joint report by ILO and the United Nations Children’s Fund, released on June 11, indicated a decline in child labour globally, dropping from 160 million to 138 million over four years. Notably, child labour prevalence decreased from 9.6% to 7.8%, with significant reductions in Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Vanessa called for stringent measures against child labour, prioritizing high-risk sectors and encouraging stakeholder collaboration to address the issue. In support, Hajiya Hauwa Zakariya, Niger State Controller of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, expressed gratitude towards partners combating child labour and urged stakeholders to intensify efforts in Niger state and beyond.

Furthermore, Hajiya Hadiza Sheru, Permanent Secretary of the Niger Ministry for Women Affairs and Social Development, reinforced the necessity for joint efforts to eradicat

e child labour. Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Ibrahim Gana, Chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, stressed the importance of providing children with a safe environment to grow and develop, emphasizing that safeguarding children’s rights and wellbeing is vital for a better future.