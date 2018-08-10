(Im)migration News Recap, August 5-11

Editor's note: We wanted a way to keep you updated with the top immigration, migration and refugee stories every week � the ones that will most affect you, our international readers, viewers and listeners. We want you to know what's happening, why and how it could impact your life, family or business, so we created a weekly digest of the top original immigration reporting from across VOA. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Citing Trump, Anti-Immigrant Party Takes Root in South Africa

Undocumented immigrants taking jobs and committing crimes � the anti-immigrant and data-sparse rhetoric by the head of a new political party in South Africa may sound familiar to followers of U.S. politics. Party leader Thembelani Ngubane wants to "get rid of all foreigners." One human rights expert said she "can't even articulate how dangerous this is for our democracy."

New life, new art

In a Washington, D.C., suburb, art by refugees is on display, and the thousands of miles between their new and old home countries has changed what makes it onto the canvas. "In my country, we don't have a lot of color there, just gray and brown," said one painter. "Here, I saw four seasons clear."

Rescue from refuge

The U.N. is asking the international community for more money to cope with the refugees and migrants who fluctuate between the Horn of Africa and conflict-gripped Yemen. In part, those efforts include repatriating some Somalis from Yemen, a country used as a springboard for migrant workers into the broader Gulf region.

Source: Voice of America