Imo State Cashew Farmers Generate $8.6 Million in 2024, Reports NEPC

Owerri: The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has announced that exporters in Imo State generated $8.6 million from the production and export of cashew during the 2024 fiscal year. This significant achievement was highlighted during a workshop organized by NEPC in Owerri, focusing on cashew production.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni, the Executive Director of NEPC, made this disclosure while addressing participants at the event themed ‘Best Agronomic and Post Harvest Practices for Cashew Cluster Farmers in Imo State’. Represented by Mr. Anthony Ajuruchi, Imo Coordinator of NEPC, Ayeni emphasized that enhancing cashew production is crucial for sustainable growth within the agricultural sub-sector.

Ayeni acknowledged the dedication of cashew farmers in the state who have persevered despite various challenges. She highlighted the diverse uses of products from the cashew value chain, which can be transformed into wine, liquor, cream, butter, and other consumables. Furthermore, NEPC has facilitated the distribution of 1,500 improved cashew seedlings to farmers in Okwudor and Okigwe, aiming for value addition and export, replicating previous successes with cocoa.

Ayeni expressed gratitude to the Imo Government for fostering a conducive environment that supports the activities of farmers and exporters. The workshop also featured insights from the Executive Director of the Cocoa Research Institute of Nigeria (CRIN), who encouraged farmers to engage in cashew production. Represented by Dr. Olaniyi Olufemi, Head of Station at Umuahia, CRIN pledged to offer agronomic assistance and technical expertise to farmers interested in cashew, kola, coffee, cocoa, tea, and black plum.