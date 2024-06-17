Inaugural Africa Day Celebration to Take Place in China



Lagos: The Inaugural Africa Day celebration, designed to present a vibrant and authentic image of Africa to a global audience, is set to take place in China this May.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Center for China-Africa Discourse Studies announced this development on Wednesday in Lagos.

The Communications Director of the center, Queen Modestus, shared that the initiative is being led by Africans residing in China. “In what is being described as the biggest celebration of Black culture in Asia, preparations are underway for the first-ever Africa Day celebration in China, scheduled to take place on May 23 at the Marriott Hotel in Beijing,” Modestus explained.

The celebration has gained the support of significant African corporations. It will be hosted by Dr. Joseph Olivier Mendo’o, Head of the African Youth Delegation in China and one of the 100 most influential people of African descent in 2023. Modestus hinted at the involvement of a prominent Nigerian bank and the national airline of an East

African country as lead sponsors. Additionally, a major South African brand is anticipated to join, alongside various non-profit foundations and intellectual bodies promoting good governance and pan-African unity.

“This is not just a celebration; it is a cultural statement. Too often, Africa is misconstrued as a single country due to racial homogenisation,” Modestus stated. The event aims to dismantle such misconceptions and showcase the continent’s richness and diversity.

Describing the initiative as a celebration of Africa by Africans for Africans, Modestus emphasized the blend of corporate support, academic engagement, and community involvement. Foundations with strong pan-African values are also expected to play an integral role in the event, which is intended to become an annual occurrence.

Ambassador Martin Mpana of Cameroon, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in China, is expected to deliver an address at the occasion. The event will also feature a high-level panel discussion and a dedicated forum

for African community leaders.