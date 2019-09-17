Indian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Discusses Bilateral Relations with President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone, Birender Singh Yadav, has met His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio to discuss possible means of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

I am thankful for the opportunity to meet your Excellency President Julius Maada Bio. I hope to further discuss ways of deepening and widening more areas of cooperation for the benefit of the two countries, he said.

In his response, the President said that it was a pleasure to meet the Indian Ambassador and to discuss the state of the relationship between the two countries. He said that it had been years of the good relationship between the two countries and assured that he would further work to strengthen it.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House