Indonesian National Population & Family Planning Board (BKKBN) to Develop Initiatives, Accelerating Access to Family Planning, Family Development, and Population Management Programs

To view the full multimedia release, click here: http://www.prnasia.com/ mnr/bkkbn_20171129.shtml

The Yogyakarta Declaration concluded key recommendations for managing population growth, family planning, and family development, including improving access to adolescent reproductive health education; family planning in the urban and rural setting; investment in promoting innovation such as counseling centers for marginalized population groups.

The outcomes of the conference will be brought to the 51st Special Session of the UN’s CPD in April 2018 in New York.

The 14th IIMC was hosted by the Government of Indonesia (BKKBN), in collaboration with PPD and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), entitled “Sustainable Cities, Human Mobility, and International Migration: A South-South Perspective and Intervention Needs.” Opening the event was Coordinating Ministry for Human Development & Cultural Affairs, Puan Maharani.

During the event, all delegates visited Kampong KB in Malangrejo, Ngemplak District, Yogyakarta to see the implementation of family planning program in Indonesia. Kampong KB is a program initiated by BKKBN to develop underprivileged areas in Indonesia, ensuring them to get convenient access to health services, education, and life skills.

Initiated in 2016, Kampong KB aims to educate women with good parenting knowledge, foster their creative skills, and provide them with creative home crafting which leads to entrepreneurship and family welfare. The delegates visited the Youth Information and Counseling Center (PIK-R), which allows members to attend knowledge sharing sessions about postponement of marriage, life skills, and gender equity.

In 15 years, family planning programs will bring about a significant increase in productive population in Indonesia. “The current dependency ratio is <50 and will decrease continuously to reach the lowest point at 47 between 2028-2031. This will be the golden opportunity to improve the quality of life for the Indonesian population,” said H. Nofrijal, Principal Secretary of BKKBN.

Media Contact:

Fabiola T

National Population & Family Planning Board

Phone +62-812-8400-7169

Email: fabiolatazrina@yahoo. com