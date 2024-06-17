Information Minister Leads Nigerian Delegation to NAB Conference in U.S.



Las Vegas: The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, has led a delegation of agency heads to the 2025 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) conference and workshop in Las Vegas, United States. The event, themed ‘The Technology, The Trend, The Future,’ runs from Saturday to Wednesday and aims to strengthen broadcast collaborations and form strategic alliances.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the forum will focus on a range of topics, including Artificial Intelligence, cloud visualization, the creator economy, as well as sports production and streaming. The minister is accompanied by key figures from various agencies under the ministry. These include the Managing Director of NAN, Ali Muhammad Ali, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Television Authority, Salihu Dembos.





The delegation also features the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Charles Ebuebu, the Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, and the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Jibrin Ndace. The NAB conference is known to attract thousands of industry leaders from around the globe.





This gathering provides a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to explore new partnerships, engage in content-sharing initiatives, and gain insights into emerging trends and technological innovations. These efforts are aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s broadcasting sector by fostering greater collaboration, advancing training programs, and driving technological progress within the industry.

