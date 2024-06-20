Institute, NGO decry surge in hate speech

The two organisations, at a two-day Training the Trainers on Combating Hate Speech…

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and an NGO, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE), have decried the surge of hate speech in Nigeria.

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) and an NGO, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE), have decried the surge of hate speech in Nigeria.

The two organisations, at a two-day Training the Trainers on Combating Hate Speech Online and Offline, called on youths to synergise and galvanise efforts to address the menace.

The event, jointly organised by the two organisations in Abuja, brought together no fewer than 20 young participants from across the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training with the theme ‘Together for Peace: Combatting Hate Speech Online and Offline Was supported by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) coordinated by LEAP Africa.

Speaking at the event, Dr Joseph Ochogwu, Director General of IPCR stressed the need for youths empowerment and positive deployment of technology to shape the narrative of hate speech in Nigeria.

He said such would address bigotry, disunity and create the culture of p

eace and foster unity in the country.

Ochogwu said that the training could not have come at a better time as Nigeria continued to battle misinformation and hate speech impacting negatively on peace, security and stability of the nation.

Mr Rafiu Lawal, Executive Director of BBFORPEACE, in a welcome address highlighted the importance of steming the tide of hate speech in Nigeria.

‘Hate speech, harmful narratives including rumour, disinformation, fake news and ethnic phobia have had significant and far-reaching effects on many societies and Nigeria is no exception.

‘The proliferation of hate speech and harmful narratives now poses a critical threat to Nigeria’s social fabric, intergroup relationships, and overall unity, peace, stability and development of the nation.

‘Our four peacebuilding institutions are actively working in partnership towards mitigating the dreaded phenomenon of hate speech and information disorder across all spectrums of our society.

‘This is to foster sustainable peace, stability a

nd socio-economic development,’ he said.

While charging all stakeholders to work together to address the hate speech menace, Lawal disclosed that participants at the training would be supported technically and financially to implement small scale initiatives in all the Area Councils in Abuja.

Mr Kamaldeen Afolabi of the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) Grants and MERL Specialist, underscored the need to continue to build youth capacity.

He noted that, doing so, would provide opportunities for youths in order to facilitate good governance for peacebuilding.

NAN reports that the training engaged young people on various topics, including, management and peace building, social media as a tool for advocacy, dialogue, and political participation.

Other topics are: Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act 2024, Transforming Narratives through Storytelling among others.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria