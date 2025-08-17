Institute Urges Youth to Bridge Skills Gap



Ikeja: The Institute of Industrial Development (IID) has urged youths to bridge the gap between academic certificates and skills development for competitiveness in today’s job market.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, scores of youths participated in the 2025 skills empowerment programme, aimed at integrating academic careers with practical skills development.





Founder of the Institute, Mr. Precious Adeho, speaking during the International Youth Day celebration at NECA House, Ikeja, highlighted the theme: ‘Design, Build, Lead’. He explained that the 2025 event was dedicated to equipping young people with skills, knowledge, and opportunities to thrive in a rapidly changing global environment. “We are committed to bridging the gap between education and industry needs, particularly in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields,” Adeho stated.





He noted that the programme engaged youths through workshops, panel discussions, and job fairs, providing mentorship, practical experience, and networking opportunities. “It also aims to inspire innovation, build resilience, and prepare youths for future jobs, raising leaders ready to drive sustainable growth and technological advancement,” he added. Adeho, who also serves as the institute’s Executive Director, said STEM commitment was beyond education, describing it as a movement to inspire the next generation of innovators and leaders. He called on educators, industry leaders, and policymakers to invest more in youth development.





Chief Executive Officer of Hazon Holdings, Mr. Gbenga Afolabi, who delivered the keynote, stressed that youths require diverse skills in science, technology, and vocational fields. According to him, these skills will enable them to adapt effectively to a rapidly changing global system. Afolabi said his career as a pharmacist allowed him to diversify into technology, marketing, and other sectors, adapting successfully to modern economic realities. “With all the changes in technology, are youths actively engaging with opportunities that will drive growth in business and career?” he asked.





Founder of Glitz Group of Companies, Mrs. Adetola Akinola, urged youths to embrace innovation to stay ahead in life and career. “With the advent of AI, young people must become more innovative. As the saying goes, ‘Innovate or Die’,” she said. She encouraged them to combine innovation with traditional businesses, stressing that the future will favour those who adapt quickly.





One of the participants, Mr. Olawale Daniel, thanked the organisers, saying the empowerment will reshape his life targets and career goals. “I used to focus only on academics, ignoring my other capabilities. This programme has inspired me to embrace skills alongside academic pursuits,” he said.

