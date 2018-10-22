International Trademark Association’s Middle East and Africa Conference to Focus on Implementing Effective Intellectual Property Strategies in Growing Economies

New York, Oct. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Trademark Association (INTA) will host its 2018 Middle East and Africa Conference: Innovation, Investment, and IP in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from December 10 to 11, with a focus on the need to protect intellectual property (IP) to support innovation and economic growth in these developing regions.

As brand owners increasingly look to expand into the Middle East and Africa, the conference will explore the opportunities and challenges of attracting investment into the regions, how innovation is reshaping the economy, and the importance of a thorough IP strategy for effective protection and enforcement in these regions.

“It is an exciting time for brand owners seeking to establish a presence or gain traction in this part of the world. With that, it is critical to understand how to move forward strategically from an IP perspective,” said INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo. “Attendees will have a valuable opportunity at this conference to gain practical knowledge as well as to engage in robust discussions with their colleagues.”

Trademark experts and government officials speaking at the 2018 Middle East and Africa Conference will cover topics that include the impact innovation is having in reshaping the economies in the Middle East and Africa, the balance between the benefits of free trade zones (FTZs) to promote economic growth and the potential exploitation by counterfeiters in FTZs, data protection and privacy, balancing IP rights and regulatory restrictions, and strategies to tackle online counterfeiting.

Exemplifying what technology and innovation can do in our daily lives, the conference’s keynote speaker will be Michael Haddad, a professional athlete, world record holder, environmental advocate, and social entrepreneur. He will relay his inspirational story of how he turned “disability into a distinctive ability” after a spinal cord injury at a young age left him paralyzed from the chest down.

The conference is designed for brand owners, in-house counsel of all levels, law firm practitioners, government officials, trademark professionals, brand protection managers, business development experts, and investors.

For more information about the 2018 Middle East and Africa Conference, visit www.inta.org/2018Dubai.

