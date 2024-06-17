International Women’s Day: WISE Advocates Gender Equality, Women’s Empowerment



Kaduna: The Women Initiative for Sustainable Environment (WISE), an NGO, has urged the government and key stakeholders to eliminate inequality and promote gender rights and equal opportunities for women and girls. The founder and Executive Director of WISE, Olanike Olugboji-Daramola, made this appeal on Saturday as part of the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in Kaduna.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Olugboji-Daramola stated that this year’s IWD theme, ‘For All Women and Girls: Right. Equality. Empowerment’, aligns with the organisation’s vision of a just and fair society. She emphasized the need to recognize and address the structural barriers that prevent individuals from reaching their full potential, acknowledging the sacrifices of those who have paved the way and expressing a commitment to continue their legacy.





Olugboji-Daramola urged women to confront the harsh realities they face, including gender-based violence, climate impacts, and systemic inequalities in institutions and society. She commended the efforts of the government and NGOs in increasing women’s participation in politics and advancing girls’ education, but stressed the need for continued commitment to collective action, advocacy, peacebuilding, and environmental stewardship to achieve empowerment and sustainable development.





Participants at the event expressed optimism about the future, noting that WISE was on track to uplift women and improve their lives. Bakiyya Abubakar, representing the wife of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hajiya Hussaina Abbas-Tajuddeen, reiterated her commitment to supporting women’s empowerment and praised WISE for fostering peace, unity, and progress among women.





Grace Adejoh, from the Solid Women and Youth Solidarity Forum, highlighted WISE’s role in educating many women on climate change and the benefits of using clean stoves. She noted that the organisation had successfully brought together women from different parts of Kaduna to network and unite for a better future.





Adama Sani, from Sabon Gari Women Peace Forum, described the programme as both entertaining and enlightening, sharing that they were taught how to use clean stoves and their importance in combating climate change. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that women participated in singing, dancing, and cooking competitions during the celebration.

