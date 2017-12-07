Internet PCS Inc. (BVI) and UnitedCorp Announce the Launch of a New Blockchain Cryptographic Token Called the GIGA

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2017 / BVI-based Internet PCS Inc. (“iPCS”) and Miami-based United American Corp. (“UnitedCorp”), (OTC PINK: UAMA) announced today the release of a smart contract for its new cryptographic Ethereum-based token called the GIGA, which uses the ERC20 standard. iPCS is the issuer of the token and UnitedCorp is the operator of the related network.

iPCS’ GIGA will be the underlying token used by a new blockchain network to be launched shortly by UnitedCorp.

Further details will be released in the next few weeks.

About UnitedCorp

UnitedCorp is a Florida-based holding and management company for telecommunications and information technologies networks and operations. The company operates patented and patent pending iPCS technology, as well as the iFramed social media technology currently used by SNAP Inc. (SNAP) and Facebook (FB) for their respective geo-location-based image posting overlays. The company operates fixed and wireless telecommunication networks, as well as other proprietary technologies in Telecommunication and IPTV.

For more information, visit: www.unitedcorp.com

About Ipcs

Internet PCS Inc. is a BVI-based corporation responsible for the global iPCS based telecommunication network.

For more information, visit: www.ipcs.vg

