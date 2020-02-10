Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC) Completes Equity Listing on MERJ Exchange

SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Investment Evolution Corporation (MERJ:IEC) announced the successful listing of 100% of its 106 million common shares on the Seychelles Stock Exchange, MERJ, under the stock ticker “IEC” at 0.15 euro per share equating to an initial market capitalisation of 15.9 million euro. IEC is a global fintech leader in consumer loans and cryptocurrency international transfers. The company has a specific focus on lending to US citizens in its 10 licensed US states via established US business Mr. Amazing Loans, and to Filipino overseas foreign workers (OFWs) located in Europe via its newly launched platform IE Transfer.

IE Transfer provides free international transfers to Filipino OFWs in Europe sending money home to the Philippines. IE Transfer uses company cryptocurrency IECX, a token on the Stellar network, as the settlement mechanism to minimize international transaction costs. IEC plans to expand OFW transfers and loans internationally to other corridors including UK, Asia and UAE to the Philippines and other customer markets including Indian and Nigerian OFWs.

Paul Mathieson, IEC’s Executive Chairman and Founder said, “After extensive global jurisdictional research, we are very excited to have listed our company on MERJ, the world’s leading regulated, blockchain-friendly stock exchange located in the middle of many future high growth areas. We view this listing as a great opportunity for institutional investors seeking exposure to the fintech, blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors by providing the ability to invest in the company equity of a licensed business on a regulated traditional stock exchange. We thank our advisors PKF for their expert advice and assistance with the listing process.”

Bobby Brantley, Director of the MERJ Exchange, said, “MERJ Exchange has been built for global fintech leaders such as Investment Evolution Corporation, who have found a great use case for blockchain and cryptocurrency and are using it to enhance their core licensed businesses. They are leveraging this technology to provide financial inclusion globally for an underserved section of society. We welcome IEC to MERJ and look forward to them being a key part of our continued growth over the coming years.”

Full details of IEC are included in the Listing Particulars Memorandum which is available for download at www.investmentevolution.com/ir

About MERJ

MERJ Exchange Limited operates a fully regulated and licensed, integrated securities exchange, clearing house and depository for digital and non-digital securities. Established in 2011, MERJ is an affiliate of the World Federation of Exchanges full member of ANNA with a market capitalisation in excess of USD 1 billion.

About Investment Evolution Corporation (IEC)

IEC is a fintech group that specialises in consumer loans in the United States via US subsidiary Mr. Amazing Loans which has been operating for 10 years and holds 10 state licenses. IEC also recently launched IE Transfer, a web platform utilizing blockchain to enable free international transfers for Filipino OFWs in Europe. IEC also plans to provide consumer loans to qualifying customers of IE Transfer, providing many OFWs access to credit for the first time.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release should not be construed as investment advice.

Contact:

Paul Mathieson

Executive Chairman & Founder

Investment Evolution Corporation

info@investmentevolution.com

SOURCE: Investment Evolution Corporation