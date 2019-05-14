Invitation to Press Conference with Special Representative of the Secretary-General

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, David Shearer, will hold a press conference on Wednesday to release results from a public opinion survey, providing a snapshot of the views of the people of South Sudan about the current security situation and prospects for peace.

He will also answer questions on other topics of interest to the media.

The press conference follows a recent joint UN/AU/IGAD mission led by United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union Commission, Smail Chergui, and Special Envoy to South Sudan of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Ismail Wais.

The aim of that visit was to provide support to the peace process in South Sudan, further to the 3 May 2019 agreement to extend the pre-transitional period by six months.

Media are invited to attend the press conference as below:

Date:Wednesday 15 May 2019

Venue: Juba Conference Room - Tomping

Time:10:00-11:00

Journalists are kindly asked to come to the press conference with a valid press card/ID no later than 0945.

The press conference will be carried live on Radio Miraya and can be accessed on the TuneIn app as well as directly from the UNMISS website: https://unmiss.unmissions.org/audio

For registration and further information, please contact: Taban Kenyi at kenyit@un.org

Source: United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS)