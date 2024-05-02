INVNT GROUP and MSM Boost Partnership and Marketing Service Offerings in Motorsports Industry with Strategic Leadership Appointment

INVNT GROUP welcomes Roc Nation veteran, Luca Zanello, as SVP of Content Strategy

New York, NY, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Building on their successful partnership, INVNT GROUP and MSM (Media & Sport Management) enhance service offerings and commercial solutions tailored for talent and brands within the booming motorsports industry.

INVNT GROUP, the global brand storytelling agency portfolio, was named Best Global Media Agency at the 2023 Automotive Marcomm Awards by Autocar, for groundbreaking campaigns with Lamborghini, Formula E, General Motors, Lotus, Rolls Royce and more. Over four decades, MSM has built standout relationships between brands, drivers, teams, and championships at the pinnacle of motorsport, including sponsorships, hospitality, and events.

The partnership brings the appointment of Roc Nation music and entertainment veteran, Luca Zanello, as SVP of Content Strategy at INVNT GROUP, fortifying the global suite of award-winning capabilities and integrated services within the motorsports including strategy, partnerships, experiential, digital, Web3, content, and culture. Zanello reports into Scott Cullather, President and CEO of INVNT GROUP, and CEO of INVNT.ATOM.

“Motorsports have not only captured the global imagination but have accelerated the expansion of its cultural influence at unprecedented speed. Our evolving collaboration with MSM, and appointment of Luca, places us at the forefront, allowing us to deliver pioneering, bespoke solutions to the motorsports industry. We are committed to enhancing the connection between brands, talent, and partners with audiences worldwide through dynamic storytelling and groundbreaking experiences. Together, we are charging the future of motorsports, transcending the boundaries of the racetrack,” said Scott Cullather.

The partnership aims to deliver strategies within the motorsport domain, leveraging both INVNT GROUP and MSM’s deep rooted motorsports network and industry expertise.

Enrico Zanarini, Founder and CEO of MSM, expressed: “This is more than a partnership expansion; it’s how we redefine motorsport marketing. With MSM’s deep history in the motorsports industry, and INVNT GROUP’s storytelling expertise, we are poised to deliver exciting and unexpected engagement programs that resonate deeply with fans and stakeholders alike.”

Luca Zanello, commenting on his new role, added, “Joining this dynamic team during a transformative era in motorsports is truly exhilarating. We are redefining the limits of motorsports engagement by introducing comprehensive programs that blend traditional approaches with cutting-edge digital and experiential strategies. Our goal is to unite and excite fans globally, offering them novel and captivating experiences that not only entertain but also deepen their connection to the sport.”

This strategic allegiance is a significant milestone in the evolution of motorsport marketing and the overall industry, promising next-generation strategies and enhanced engagement for clients, brands, partners, and audiences across the globe.

ABOUT INVNT GROUP

INVNT GROUP represents a growing portfolio of complementary disciplines designed to help forward-thinking brands and organizations everywhere, impact the audiences that matter, anywhere.

Headed by President and CEO, Scott Cullather, INVNT GROUP amplifies globally with offices in New York (HQ), Sydney, London, Singapore, Dubai, San Francisco, Stockholm, Mumbai, Detroit, and Washington D.C.

The GROUP consists of the founding, live brand storytelling agency, INVNT; brand strategy & creative-led culture consultancy, Meaning; production studio & creative agency, HEVĒ; live events for colleges and universities, INVNT Higher Ed; digital innovation agency, INVNT.ATOM; creative multimedia experience studio, Hypnogram, and live entertainment production company, ITP Live. For more information visit: https://invntgroup.com/

ABOUT MSM

MSM is a leader in the world of motorsport and has been fostering standout relationships between brands, drivers, teams and championships for over 40 years.

The team specializes in individual and corporate management, offering clients their expertise across the marketing mix. MSM is active in sponsorship facilitation, commercial opportunity development and execution, client representation, tailored hospitality offerings, and managing bespoke events on and off track. Having spent four decades in the most innovative sporting environment, MSM has developed an approach that is tailor-made for partners to unlock their full potential.

MSM’s deep insight and unparalleled know-how enable their partners to connect with both new and existing audiences in an authentic way, while also delivering measurable commercial impact. For more information, https://msmgroup. com

