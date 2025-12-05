IPAM and COMAHS Graduate 2,751 Students at USL Congregation



Freetown: Mount Aureole, Fourah Bay College, 3rd December, 2025: The University of Sierra Leone (USL) has conferred degrees, diplomas, and certificates on 2,751 graduates from the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM) and the College of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS). The congregation, held on 3 December 2025 at the Adjai Crowther Amphitheatre Auditorium, Fourah Bay College, was themed ‘Transformation: A Step to the Future, With or Without Jobs.’





According to Sierra Leone News Agency, the event drew senior government officials, including the Minister of Technical and Higher Education, the Chancellor of the University, the Vice Chancellor and Principal, members of the University Court, representatives from public and private universities, members of the diplomatic corps, families, and friends of the graduates. Performances by the University Theatre Group, the Brass Band, the Bible Study Union, and the Confucius Institute added cultural richness to the ceremony.





Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Dr. Haja Ramatulai Wurie, described the graduation as a national milestone and a testament to the graduates’ determination in overcoming academic and personal challenges. She commended the university administration for ongoing reforms, particularly the expansion of e-learning, new income-generating ventures, and improved recreational facilities that enhance student wellbeing.





She addressed the realities of the job market, acknowledging the difficulties many young graduates face in securing employment. She encouraged them to cultivate adaptability, embrace volunteerism, pursue entrepreneurship, and commit to continuous skill development as strategies for thriving in an unpredictable labour environment. She emphasised that Sierra Leone’s development ambitions, especially under the Government’s Big Five Game Changer Agenda, depend on skilled, ethical, and innovative graduates.





Chancellor of USL, P.C. Margaret Catherine Baio-Gbanie IV, stressed that the future would reward individuals who can adapt, learn quickly, and take on diverse tasks. She reminded graduates that modern work demands strong ethical foundations. Upholding human rights, respecting freedoms, and practising accountability and transparency, she said, are essential yet often overlooked responsibilities. She warned against corruption and the misuse of public resources, stressing that integrity must guide all professional actions. She wished the graduates success and encouraged them to become citizens of substance who will uplift the nation.





Vice Chancellor and Principal, Professor Aiah Lebbie, highlighted significant progress achieved during his two-year tenure. He noted that the 2,751 students were graduating from IPAM and COMAHS, with IPAM producing the majority. He cited new initiatives such as the launch of an e-learning MBA, the introduction of new master’s programmes, upgraded equipment, and ongoing construction of a modern cleaning station. He also announced that a long-abandoned six-storey building would soon be completed to serve as the new university secretariat.





He added that the university has expanded agricultural activities in Lunsar, cultivating seven acres of cassava on an 11-acre site, and has introduced its own breed of camel pigs. Addressing the graduates, he urged them to embrace change, uphold strong ethical values, and use technology creatively. He encouraged them to transform Sierra Leone’s challenging job market into motivation for innovation and nation-building.





University Registrar, Munda J.S. Lebbie, described the ceremony as a moment of pride and renewal for an institution that has overcome significant challenges in recent years. He praised the resilience of the 2025 graduating class and reaffirmed the university’s steady progress, including expanded e-learning programmes, new master’s offerings in law and social work, and ongoing infrastructure development, such as the nearly completed six-storey university secretariat. He also highlighted recent investments in student recreation and agricultural initiatives, including the cultivation of seven acres of cassava in support of the national food security agenda. He raised concerns over land encroachment at Fourah Bay College and called for the Ministry’s support to resolve the issue.

