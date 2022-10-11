IPLOOK Completed Full Interoperability Test between its Mobile Core Network and PortaBilling OCS

A complete, affordable, and fully customizable MVNO solution is now a possibility after IPLOOK IMS and P-GW perform a successful 3GPP-compliant interoperability test with the PortaBilling platform from PortaOne.

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end mobile network solutions, announced it has completed its interoperability test (IOT) with PortaOne, a global provider of charging and service platforms for communication services providers, validating the SIM card activation/deactivation flow and real-time charging for voice, data and SMS services between IPLOOK’s IMS and P-GW with PortaBilling OCS. The combined solution provides new MVNOs of any size with a unified platform to launch a deployment with reduced total cost of ownership (TCO) and ability to quickly integrate it with third-party systems (such as point-of-sale activation terminals or online signup portals) for improved customer experience (CX).

IPLOOK’s mobile core networks enable telecom operators and enterprise users to rapidly deliver affordable and customized 3G/4G/5G networks. PortaOne offers a flexible real-time billing & service monetization platform for prepaid voice, data and messaging services.

“The win-win cooperation between us enables both products to better meet the needs of customers effectively,” said Jarod Wang, VP at IPLOOK. “Implementing our mobile network solution, combined with PortaBilling OCS, will launch a full MVNO offering as well as provide voice and data services with a flexible charging system while keeping the cost and time-to-market under control.”

“This powerful joint solution gives operators the power to deploy faster and control their budgets while creating a fully customized solution to meet the needs of their own unique market niche. Combining IPLOOK’s end-to-end core network with our resilient and flexible charging platform capitalizes on both products’ proven record of reliable performance and simple maintenance,” said Klaus Haertel, Director for Global Channel and Alliances at PortaOne.

About IPLOOK

Founded in 2012, IPLOOK is an industry-leading mobile network provider. Its virtualized 3G/4G/5G core networks can be deployed for Mobile Network Operators (MNO), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO), Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISP) and Enterprises.

More info: www.iplook.com. Follow IPLOOK on LinkedIn @IPLOOK Technologies

About PortaOne

PortaOne, a global telecommunication software platform developer, supplies integrated and flexible BSS, OCS, and softswitch solutions for operators, telecommunication service providers, and carriers. It has helped over 500 telcos from 100+ countries become market leaders while keeping their costs under control.

More info: www.portaone.com

Contact us

info@iplook.com