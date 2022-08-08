J.M. Huber Corporation Signs Agreement to Acquire the Biolchim Group From NB Renaissance, Chequers Capital and Management Team

ATLANTA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber)—a global, family-owned specialty engineered materials manufacturing company—announced today that it has signed a binding agreement to acquire full control of the Biolchim Group from NB Renaissance, Chequers Capital and the Biolchim Group management team. The Biolchim Group, managed and headed by Galileo Quattro SARL, has its main operating base in Italy and is a leading producer and distributor of a full range of specialty plant nutrition and biostimulants. Closing of the sale, anticipated to occur by the end of 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions including the foreign direct investment approval in Italy.

All the companies in the Biolchim Group—including Biolchim S.p.A, Cifo, Ilsa S.p.A, Matécsa Kft, and West Coast Marine-Bio Processing Corp.—are within the scope of the purchase. The Biolchim Group operates eight production plants globally and its products—biostimulants, trace elements, and water soluble, liquid and foliar fertilizers—are present in over 70 countries worldwide. The Biolchim Group has a rich 50-year history of serving the agricultural industry.

Upon close of the sale, the Biolchim Group will become part of Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), a company within the Huber portfolio of businesses. The Biolchim Group will be a key part of the strategic foundation of the Huber AgroSolutions (HAS) business unit of HEM that currently includes Miller Chemical & Fertilizer (Miller).

Leonardo Valenti, CEO of the Biolchim Group since 2008 and a pioneer in the plant nutrition industry, will remain committed to lead the Biolchim Group through the next phase of growth and the integration, leveraging the synergy potential of the strategic combination of both entities.

Huber AgroSolutions’ vision is to become a leading formulator of sustainable, high-performing agricultural products globally. The acquisition of the Biolchim Group, which has achieved impressive growth due to its broad offering of biostimulant and specialty nutritional products, significantly advances this vision by bringing an innovative and entrepreneurial workforce and culture to HAS. Together the companies share a culture that is deeply committed to plant nutrition and the success of its many customers around the globe.

The complementary sales footprint of both companies will enable expanded customer and product access into key agricultural regions globally. In addition to remaining committed to serve the Biolchim Group’s existing customer base, this also ideally positions HAS to advance the sales of the Biolchim Group’s products through its strong relationships with US-based growers and its complementary distribution network in Latin America and select countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Biolchim Group’s sales channels are ideally suited to advance the sales of various Miller products via its strength in Europe and its global subsidiary network.

“I am excited and energized about this opportunity to combine two successful businesses, Miller and the Biolchim Group,” says David Riley, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Huber AgroSolutions. “I am also thankful to Mr. Valenti for his leadership and support as we transition the Biolchim Group and Miller to the next phase of growth.”

Leonardo Valenti, CEO of the Biolchim Group, says, “The strategic combination of the Biolchim Group and Huber AgroSolutions will be transformative since the companies have complementary commercial and product offerings, as well as industry-leading technologies and research capacities. We are both eager to collaborate, share knowledge and build on each other’s capabilities. The agreement will open up new growth ambitions and will position us as a leading player in specialty nutrition globally. I am excited about the promising future for the company, and I am grateful to NB Renaissance and Chequers Capital for the continuous support received over the past several years through the implementation of the Biolchim Group’s value creation plan and the key strategic decisions.”

“Miller and the Biolchim Group create a powerful combination of brands, people and specialty products that will bring tremendous value to our respective customers globally,” says Dan Krawczyk, President of HEM. “We’re extremely excited to welcome the Biolchim Group’s employees to Huber given the similarities in our cultures, values and goals. Together we will work to shape the future of the organization and build a leading global business in the agriculture industry.”

Gretchen McClain, President and CEO of J.M. Huber Corporation, adds, “This combination furthers our commitment to provide innovative products and solutions to the global agriculture industry. Enabling food security for people around the world supports Huber’s overall sustainability commitment and strategy.”

Huber is being advised on the purchase by Rabobank and Jefferies, and Jones Day is acting as legal counsel to Huber on the transaction.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US. For more information, visit www.huber.com.

About Huber Engineered Materials

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US) is focused on engineered specialty chemical and minerals that enhance the performance, appeal and processing of a broad range of products used in industrial, agricultural and consumer applications. HEM’s AgroSolutions strategic business unit also has a portfolio of high value agricultural nutrients and adjuvants that it delivers to customers in the agriculture industry through a global network of distributors. For more information, visit www.hubermaterials.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lea Volpe

Director, Corporate Communications

J.M. Huber Corporation

678.247.7128 phone

lea.volpe@huber.com