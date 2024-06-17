JAMB Reschedules 2025 Mock UTME to April 10



Abuja: The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shifted the date for the 2025 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from April 5 to April 10. This information was released in a weekly bulletin from the board to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the bulletin highlights that the rescheduling is intended to ensure the completion of all necessary preparations, incorporating various innovations and enhancements to make the examination one of the best in history. The adjustment also aims to accommodate an increased number of examination centers.





Originally planned for Saturday, April 5, 2025, the Mock UTME is now scheduled for Thursday, April 10, 2025, while the main UTME is set to commence on April 25, 2025. In line with global best practices and recent research on examination methodologies in the region, the board emphasizes the need for innovative measures to optimize the mock exercise’s intended purpose.





Candidates are advised to stay updated for announcements regarding the printing of their Mock Notification Slip, which will provide details about their examination center.

