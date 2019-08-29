Japanese Prime Minister Shinz? Abe Commends President Julius Maada Bio’s Efforts at Nation-building

Yokohama, Japan Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has commended His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone for his efforts at nation-building, unifying the state to be politically stable and viable in the long run.

During a bilateral meeting on the margins of the TICAD7 Summit, the host Prime Minister particularly singled out President Bio's efforts at prioritising investment in human capital development, adding that the Government of Japan would support his efforts.

While the Japanese leader commended President Bio for having signed two cooperation agreements with Japan, assuring the Sierra Leone government that they would continue with ongoing projects in the West African nation. He cited the grant for the youth vocational training through the International Organisation for Migration and the food aid grant through the World Food Programme's school feeding programme.

Prime Minister Abe also used the meeting to commend the president for his leadership of the Committee of Ten Heads of State and Government (C10) and expressed support for the African common position on the reform of the United Nations Security Council, (UNSC).

Mr President, if there are any specific projects you will like us to consider, we are ready to support you, he assured.

Responding, His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio thanked the Prime Minister and people of Japan for the hospitality accorded him and his delegation during the TICAD7 Summit. He also expressed his appreciation to the Government of Japan for their contribution to the socio-economic development of Sierra Leone over the years.

He welcomed the strengthening of the JICA office in Sierra Leone and noted the promotion of Japanese investment in the country through Sierra Tropical Limited. He also requested for more Japanese private companies to invest in Sierra Leone.

On potential opportunities for cooperation, President Bio requested for Japanese companies to establish workshops to manage Japanese vehicle repairs and maintenance that would train young people, undertake comprehensive and impactful interventions to address rural connectivity and support the energy sector. He added: We are fully committed to investing in human capital development and we will solicit your support.

As coordinator of the C10, President Bio also thanked Prime Minister Abe for his support to the African Common Position on the reform of the UNSC.

Source: The Republic of Sierra Leone State House