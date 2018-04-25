Japan’s Carchs Holdings Partners with South Korea’s LOTTE Rental to Launch Online Platform for Selling Used Vehicles Worldwide

TOKYO, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Agasta Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Carchs Holdings Co., Ltd., has started providing a service around the world after newly adding secondhand South Korean vehicles to the lineup of products available on its “PicknBuy24.com” online shop for used Japanese automobiles.

The additional service got off the ground after LOTTE Rental Co., Ltd., a unit of South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, and Carchs Holdings, a major Japanese used car dealer, formed a business alliance. “PicknBuy24.com,” with a track record of more than 20 years, has already provided used vehicles to more than 30,000 customers in 80 countries, including those in South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe as well as Russia. On April 23, a grand opening ceremony for the new “PicknBuy24.com” was held at the Korea Lotte Auction venue to highlight the new partnership between the companies.

In the near future, Carchs aims to be the No.1 worldwide car market by having over one million vehicles displayed on the website.

The service has three characteristics as follows.

1. It allows customers to buy globally-acclaimed Japanese and South Korean used vehicles around the world that are “hard to break down” and “more fuel-efficient,” among other features.

2. As the online shop lists information on both right-hand- and left-hand-drive vehicles, people can easily search and buy their favorite vehicles suitable for their countries.

3. It lists information not only on passenger cars but on buses, trucks and construction machines used for civil engineering and building work.

Furthermore, an online video on “PicknBuy24.com” is released to commemorate the start of the service.

Through “PicknBuy24.com,” Carchs is operating the service in hopes of bringing on happiness to customers by exporting used vehicles and meeting everyone’s needs in the process. The video expresses the company’s values and everyone’s satisfaction. The red T-shirt worn in the video is an item that will be given as a gift to customers who buy secondhand vehicles and it is a symbol of bonding between PicknBuy24.com and customers.